The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa just announced a major one-off show

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Dua Lipa announcing a major show at the Royal Albert Hall and Olivia Rodrigo heading for another milestone with her new release, Obsessed.

Not only that, but Nicki Minaj and her husband are facing legal trouble and Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce they have welcomed a newborn son.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Dua Lipa has announced a one-off show and it's a biggie. The No Rules hitmaker has shared that she will be heading to the Royal Albert Hall in October for a one-off show. Dua will take to the stage at the iconic venue on 17th October in support of her upcoming third album, Radical Optimism and tickets for the massive gig go on sale on Friday. Meanwhile, the Houdini singer has a very big year ahead of her as she's also going on tour and headlining Glastonbury Festival alongside the likes of Coldplay and SZA.

Olivia Rodrigo is eyeing up another big milestone on the charts thanks to her latest release. The Grammy-winning singer dropped the deluxe version of Guts last week which features the bonus track Obsessed, which is set to land in the number 6 spot on the Singles Charts, which would make it her 12th number one to debut in the top ten and the highest new entry on that chart this week. Olivia's new version of Guts also includes a brand new song called So American on there for fans to enjoy, plus three other songs, Stanger, Girl I've Always Been and Scared of My Guitar, which was originally only available on vinyl.

© Instagram Olivia Rodrigo

Nicki Minaj and her husband have found themselves in hot water over an alleged altercation backstage at a show. The Super Bass hitmaker and her husband Kenneth Petty have been reportedly ordered to pay 500 thousand dollars to a security guard called Thomas Weidenmuller in a lawsuit he brought to an LA court after a fan tried to climb on stage during Nicki's show in Frankfurt in 2019.

Thomas claims that Nicki threw a shoe at him after he tried to intervene while the rapper's husband also got involved and allegedly assaulted him. Thomas initially filed a lawsuit to cover medical bills, but after allegedly being ignored by the rapper, a judge awarded him a default judgment amount of 500k. Nicki is yet to speak out on the ordeal.

Congratulations are in order for actress Cameron Diaz and her Good Charlotte rockstar husband Benji Madden as they have announced they've become parents for the second time. The musician took to Instagram to share the news over the weekend, revealing that they had welcomed their newborn son, Cardinal, to the world. The A-list couple, who are already parents to four-year-old daughter Raddix, said that they prefer to protect their children's privacy by not sharing photos or details, but Benji added that their baby son is super cute.

© Getty Images Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz

And Princess Kate has said she and her husband Prince William are enormously grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes from around the world after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

A statement from Kensington Palace was released over the weekend and stated how Kate and William are extremely moved and touched by the kind messages from people in the UK, the Commonwealth and beyond. They added they are also grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales

Kate shared her diagnosis in a moving video release last Friday in which she explained that she had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment in late February after tests showed that cancer was present following her planned and successful surgery in January.

We're sending our support and well wishes to the Princess of Wales and the rest of the royal family.