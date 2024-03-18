Katy Perry twins with lookalike mom in tiny tennis dress to play pickleball with famous opponents

Katy Perry showed off her competitive streak on Sunday when she went head to head with her American Idol judges for a game of pickleball.

The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker tried to prove her hometown of Santa Barbara was the best when she challenged Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to a match.

But Katy wasn't about to take them on solo, and had the help of her lookalike mom, Mary Hudson, who strut onto the court looking ready for battle.

WATCH: Katy Perry hits the pickleball court with her lookalike mom as they challenge famous opponents Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan

Dressed in a short, black lycra tennis dress and oversized sunglasses, Mary was introduced as her daughter's doubles partner and they put on an impressive display.

Katy also wowed in a figure-hugging green dress and didn't hold back as she put the men through their paces.

© Jon Kopaloff Katy and her mom 'spanked' Luke and Lionel on the pickleball court

"She's 75 and she's smacking your butt.," Katy remarked about her mom before they won the game and walked away with the trophy confessing they'd "spanked" their opposition.

Katy previously told People that Lionel and Luke fit in perfectly during the trip to her hometown.

"The best part of bringing Idol to Santa Barbara was being able to share my roots," she explained.

© Getty Katy with her mom

"From busking at farmers markets for avocados and mangos on the guitar our family friend Patricia Bragg gifted me, to seeing my opera teacher, the sweetest surprise, when we did auditions at Music Academy of the West."

Mary delighted in the match too as Katy confessed: "It’s so funny because my mom’s been trying to get the family to play pickleball with her for years, and we always resisted, but we gave in a few years ago, and now it’s our Sunday afternoon family activity."

© Getty Katy is close to her mom and dad

She added: "I even did a charity pickleball tournament, which Mom competed in for my foundation, Firework Foundation."

Katy adores Santa Barbara and chose to raise her daughter, Daisy, there with her partner, Orlando Bloom.

They have an incredible $15 million Montecito mansion.

© Getty Katy and Orlando live in Santa Barbara

Katy was born in Santa Barbara in 1984 to her dad Maurice Keith Hudson and her mom who have worked as Pentecostal pastors and evangelical ministers for over forty years.

Katy has been candid about the differences between her values today and that of her ultra-conservative parents, though she has also opened up about finding common ground with them.

© Getty Katy was raised in a very religious household

During a 2017 appearance on the Today Show, she similarly said: "They don't agree with some of the things I do and they do wish that I could do other things," though she maintained: "My parents are great, and I love them so much," and even added: "I cry sometimes thinking about how much I love them."

