Katy Perry twins with lookalike mom in tiny tennis dress to play pickleball with famous opponents

Katy Perry twins with lookalike mom in tiny tennis dresses to play pickleball
The American Idol judge took on fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan 

2 minutes ago
AMERICAN IDOL 512 (Top 14 Live Reveal) Following the Top 20 reveal, Americas votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. EmmyÂ® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol KATY PERRY
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Katy Perry showed off her competitive streak on Sunday when she went head to head with her American Idol judges for a game of pickleball. 

The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker tried to prove her hometown of Santa Barbara was the best when she challenged Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to a match. 

But Katy wasn't about to take them on solo, and had the help of her lookalike mom, Mary Hudson, who strut onto the court looking ready for battle. 

Dressed in a short, black lycra tennis dress and oversized sunglasses, Mary was introduced as her daughter's doubles partner and they put on an impressive display. 

Katy also wowed in a figure-hugging green dress and didn't hold back as she put the men through their paces. 

Luke with his fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry - who is leaving after the latest season© Jon Kopaloff
Katy and her mom 'spanked' Luke and Lionel on the pickleball court

"She's 75 and she's smacking your butt.," Katy remarked about her mom before they won the game and walked away with the trophy confessing they'd "spanked" their opposition.

Katy previously told People that Lionel and Luke fit in perfectly during the trip to her hometown. 

"The best part of bringing Idol to Santa Barbara was being able to share my roots," she explained. 

Katy Perry and her mother Mary pose during the photocall before Chanel 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection show in Paris on July 4, 2017© Getty
Katy with her mom

"From busking at farmers markets for avocados and mangos on the guitar our family friend Patricia Bragg gifted me, to seeing my opera teacher, the sweetest surprise, when we did auditions at Music Academy of the West."

Mary delighted in the match too as Katy confessed: "It’s so funny because my mom’s been trying to get the family to play pickleball with her for years, and we always resisted, but we gave in a few years ago, and now it’s our Sunday afternoon family activity."

Mary Perry, Singer Katy Perry and Keith Hudson arrive at "Katy Perry: Part Of Me" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Katy is close to her mom and dad

She added: "I even did a charity pickleball tournament, which Mom competed in for my foundation, Firework Foundation."

Katy adores Santa Barbara and chose to raise her daughter, Daisy, there with her partner, Orlando Bloom. 

They have an incredible $15 million Montecito mansion.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the green carpet of the Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021© Getty
Katy and Orlando live in Santa Barbara

Katy was born in Santa Barbara in 1984 to her dad Maurice Keith Hudson and her mom who have worked as Pentecostal pastors and evangelical ministers for over forty years.

Katy has been candid about the differences between her values today and that of her ultra-conservative parents, though she has also opened up about finding common ground with them.

Keith Hudson, singer Katy Perry, and Mary Hudson attend the 2012 Billboard Women In Music Luncheon at Capitale on November 30, 2012 in New York City© Getty
Katy was raised in a very religious household

During a 2017 appearance on the Today Show, she similarly said: "They don't agree with some of the things I do and they do wish that I could do other things," though she maintained: "My parents are great, and I love them so much," and even added: "I cry sometimes thinking about how much I love them."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

