Rob Marciano delivers long-awaited news following decision to step away from GMA

ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano took to social media to share an update on a project that was near and dear to his heart.

The anchor, 55, took to his Instagram Stories with a video he posted while away from his family home with his two children, at Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Take a look at his long-awaited update on a project that was over a year in the making in the video below…

VIDEO: Rob Marciano shares long-awaited update close to his heart

Before becoming a known face among TV meteorologists, Rob worked for KPLC-TV in Lake Charles as a morning and eventually chief meteorologist from 1994-97.

After a few years spent with a variety of stations in Portland, Oregon, he joined CNN in 2003 as a meteorologist and substitute anchor/reporter, a role he retained for nine years before joining Entertainment Tonight as a co-anchor in 2012.

In 2014, he joined ABC News and reports across all platforms, eventually becoming the senior meteorologist for Good Morning America Weekends when Ginger Zee shifted her focus to weekdays.

© Getty Images Rob previously was an anchor for CNN and Entertainment Tonight

Last month, Rob celebrated the start of his 10th year with the network while announcing that he would be stepping back from GMA Weekends to focus his attention on weekday reporting, other projects, and time with his family.

Rob shares son Mason, five, and daughter Madelynn, 11, with estranged wife Eryn. The two announced last year that they had filed for divorce. New GMA meteorologist Somara Theodore is officially leading forecasts on the weekends.

He wrote alongside a new headshot: "This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you.

© Getty Images Rob was previously married to real estate agent Eryn

"I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends! I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends."

Rob continued: "My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!"

His ABC News colleagues showed their support for his new journey, with GMA Weekends anchors Gio Benitez and Whit Johnson both sharing a series of raised hands, and former GMA co-host Cecilia Vega writing: "Yesssssss."

Fellow meteorologist, The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore, commented: "Couldn't happen to a nicer, more talented piezon! Way to go Rob!"

© Instagram The meteorologist is a dad to daughter Madelynn and son Mason

A fan wrote: "Glad we’ll still be seeing you during the weekdays! Enjoy your well-deserved family time," while another added: "Congratulations!! We are happy that we will continue to see you! Much success on your new adventure!!" and a third wrote: "Congrats!!! But MISS seeing you in studio with the gang on Weekend GMA!!"

