The Gathering viewers saying the same thing about Line of Duty producers' new drama

Channel 4's new 'whydunnit' The Gathering premiered on Tuesday night and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

The series, which comes from the producers of Line of Duty and Vigil, sees an elite teenage gymnast Kelly attacked at an illegal rave. Set in Liverpool, the show follows the lives of Kelly, her gymnastics teammate Jessica and a group of teenagers and parents, many of whom have a motive for the attack.

It's safe to say fans were full of praise for the opening episode, with one person writing: "Wow, wow, wow I'm going to binge-watch the hell out of #thegathering noooo way can I wait till next week, absolutely brilliant new drama on @Channel4," while another added: "Just watched the first episode of this - very good #TheGathering."

A third person penned: "What a brilliant first episode," while another commented on the incredible stunts: "Really enjoying #thegathering, especially all the acrobatics plus the acting is brilliant."

Eva Morgan, who stars as Kelly, spent weeks training for scenes filmed in the gymnastics studio and also had two stunt doubles. "We did a few weeks training in a parkour and gymnastics gym in Liverpool called Airborne Academy. It was fun and I never thought I would be doing that," Eva told HELLO! and other press, adding that she's "gained a lot of respect" for free-runners and gymnasts. "It's a lot harder than it looks," she said.

The actress also praised her "amazing" stunt doubles, who she said were "so talented". "I was quite eager to make it look realistic and do as much as I can," continued Eva, who did "a little bit" of parkour in the show. "It was very exciting and fun."

Viewers who tuned into the first episode also praised the young cast, which is made up of newcomers such as Eva. One person penned: "Fantastic of @WorldProds to cast fresh faces to carry a big British drama. It gives lesser knowns a chance to establish themselves to new audiences and provide them with that all-important first TV Credit."

A second viewer added: "It is brilliant that lesser-known actors are being given a chance to properly shine on a big drama."

For those who have yet to tune into the series, it examines the intertwined lives, loyalties and rivalries of a group of teens.

The synopsis reads: "An accomplished gymnast, on the National Team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running.

"Each episode privileges a different character's lens to give insight into the respective worlds of these teenagers and their families and allows the viewer to speculate who committed the crime."

Starring alongside Eva are Sadie Soverall as Jessica, Vinette Robinson as her controlling mum Natalie and Warren Brown as Kelly's dad Paul.

The Gathering is available on Channel 4.