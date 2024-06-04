Simon Cowell announces exciting new venture - details

Music mogul Simon Cowell has announced that he's set to launch a nationwide hunt in a bid to find the UK's next boyband sensation.

Sharing his news with the world, Simon, surprised Londoners on Tuesday by erecting a billboard sign that read, 'Simon needs you! Future megastars wanted for new boyband. No time wasters.'

© Joe Pepler/PinPep Simon is embarking on an exciting new venture

His new venture comes 14 years after the launch of his last boyband sensation, One Direction, which was formed on the X Factor in 2010. He helped to form the group - comprised of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson - and later signed them to his record label, Syco Records, after they finished third in the competition. After signing to Simon's label, One Direction catapulted to fame, soon becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time with four Number 1 singles in the UK Charts.

© David Parry/PA Media Assignments The music mogul surprised Londoners on Tuesday

Of his latest venture, Simon, 64, said: "Every generation deserves a megastar boyband and I don't think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years. The industry tends to focus on solo artists - so it usually takes someone from outside to put a group together.

© Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Shutterstock X Factor Judges Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh, Cheryl Cole and Simon Cowell in 2010

"Nothing beats the fun of being in a group, touring the world and performing for thousands – and it's also a brilliant launchpad for a solo career. When you have a great group, it's like lightning in a bottle but there's no magic formula and a fair bit of luck involved!"

He continued: "There's always a high degree of risk and I genuinely have no idea what’s going to happen! We might uncover an incredible group; we might not get there. What if no one shows up to auditions? That could be awkward. There is no guaranteed path to success – anything can happen, but that's what's exciting for me and that's why I'm doing this."

© Getty Images The mogul wants to find the next One Direction

Auditions are scheduled in cities across the UK, kicking off in Newcastle (4th & 5th July) and followed by Liverpool (7 & 8 July), Dublin (28th & 29th July) and London (1st, 2nd & 3rd August. Simon is seeking talented males aged 16-18 who possess the passion, charisma, and star quality to form the next boyband sensation. The search is being documented by Box To Box for a potential documentary series.

Since his time on The X Factor, Simon has been prioritising his family life with his fiancee Lauren Silverman and their ten-year-old son, Eric.

In 2020, Simon and Eric embarked upon a journey into authorship together. The father-son duo signed a seven-book deal with publishing house Hatchette Kids under the title Wishfits, "a world where the most unusual animals exist."

WATCH: All about Simon Cowell

He has previously admitted in an interview with The Sun that having Eric saved him from his workaholic ways.

"But now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened," he revealed.

© Getty Images Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

The father-of-one has a very close bond with his son and has been open about how much Eric's arrival has impacted his life. Speaking in 2022, Simon shared: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt ... I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it... until I saw the scan of him for the first time.

"From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014, two years after they started dating. American socialite Lauren met Simon when they were both in Barbados and staying at the Sandy Lane resort.

© Getty Images Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman at the ITV Palooza in 2019

In August 2013, the TV star told the BBC he hadn't considered having children in the past, saying: "It's something I hadn't thought of before." However, his mind evidently changed after he met Lauren.

"I'm proud to be a dad," he revealed, explaining: "Now I know I feel good about it."