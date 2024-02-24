Simon Cowell's ultra-private family home in LA after selling £19m 'dream' abode

Simon Cowell has been at the heart of the music industry, and the TV talent show biz for that matter, for decades. Therefore, it is hardly a surprise then that he is the owner of a repertoire of lavish homes.

But the Britain's Got Talent judge, 64, has made his home life more private in recent years after it was revealed last year that a criminal group had planned to burgle Simon's London home.

© Getty Simon Cowell keeps his private life at home on the down-low for safety reasons

The music mogul previously owned a jaw-dropping mansion in Los Angeles which he sold for an impressive £19 million in 2020, having bought it for £4 million in 2004. Simon's long-term LA pad was where he raised his son Eric, 10, whom he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, for the first six years of his life.

The property was located in the prestigious 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills and was dubbed by Simon his "dream home" after transforming the house into a home.

"This is the place that I feel most at home in LA," he explained. "I love it here. I feel at home, at peace." The home featured an array of spectacular amenities. Not only did it boast six bedrooms and six bathrooms, but Simon could indulge in some time in the private movie theatre or state-of-the-art gym.

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share son Eric

If he fancied a relaxing evening, Simon could even go to the spa complete with a steam room and massage tables, a solarium, a lap pool, and an outdoor pool cabana with an automatic retractable roof all from the comfort of his own home.

© Instagram Their previous LA home was magnificent

Despite the houses' no-doubt mega kitchen, Simon didn't get his fingers dirty as their abode also came with a separate butler and maid quarters, as well as a 24-hour servant's kitchen.

When it came to the decor, Simon didn't opt for anything gaudy despite the budget. He chose a monochrome aesthetic throughout, with white walls and black accents seen in window and door frames and furniture.

© Instagram Simon doesn't show photos of his family from inside their home

Simon reportedly invested £1million in a high-tech security system to protect his family at his LA home. However, the details of his brand new Beverly Hills bolthole have been kept under wraps after a plot to burgle his Holland Park home was uncovered by The Sun.

The America's Got Talent judge sold the London property worth £45 million in July last year. The Daily Mail reported that the former X Factor judge decided to quietly put his six-bedroom mansion on the market and that the sale had gone through.

© Instagram Simon Cowell shares small snippets of his family life

The Sun reported that the criminal group was plotting to burgle several VIP homes. It was reported that a security expert was accused of using his insider knowledge to hatch an illegal plan where the locks of the property were going to be overridden for the intruder to gain access. Luckily, the police intervened before the offence could take place.

The doting dad released a statement at the time which read: "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn’t believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."

© Getty Simon keeps his social media posts to work since the plot

No one can blame Simon for keeping details of his new home out of the public eye. Unfortunately, he was also the target of a burglary in 2015 where £1 million in jewellery was stolen while the Syco boss and his family were allegedly asleep inside.

DISCOVER: Simon Cowell's lean physique explained after addressing 'ill' health

At the time, Simon said: "There is a constant fear it may be repeated and that it may be worse next time."