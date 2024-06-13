Ben Affleck takes back seat in star-studded new gig involving his family amid Jennifer Lopez latest

Ben Affleck is from one very talented family, and enjoys nothing more than working with those closest to him.

The Hollywood star took a back seat as a producer in his latest gig, The Instigators, which sees his brother Casey Affleck take center stage alongside his best friend Matt Damon.

The upcoming film is due to be released on Apple TV+ on August 9, and the new trailer was released this week.

This is not the first time Ben and Casey have worked together either. They have been in several movies over the years, including one co-written - Good Will Hunting, and one directed and written by Ben - Gone Baby Gone.

The synopsis for The Instigators reads: "Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

"Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse."

Casey also co-wrote the movie, with other stars featuring in it including Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

Ben has been making headlines of late to do with his personal life too, as rumors surrounding his relationship with Jennifer Lopez continue to swirl in Hollywood.

The couple were last pictured out together this week at Ben's son Samuel's school graduation. The 12-year-old was treated to a celebration that was attended by his doting dad, mom Jennifer Garner, older siblings Fin and Violet, and stepmom JLo and her twins, Emme and Max.

Also in attendance was Ben's mom, Chris Ann Boldt. Family is everything to Ben, who prefers to keep a low profile, but is always pictured out and about with his children.

The actor has remained on good terms with his ex Jennifer too. It's set to be an emotional time for Ben and Jennifer as parents too, as come September, their firstborn Violet will be flying the nest.

The doting parents hosted a graduation party for Violet earlier in the month, and Jennifer has previously shared emotional footage of herself crying at her daughter's high school leaving ceremony. She wrote in the caption: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."