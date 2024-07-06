Davina McCall breaks silence on Britain's Got Talent rumours

Presenter Davina McCall has shut down rumours that she could replace any of the judges on Britain's Got Talent.

She has been standing in for Amanda Holden for her breakfast slot on Heart Radio.

© Instagram Davina was all smiles in the studio

To share the news, Davina posted a snap of her in studio alongside co-host Jamie Theakston. "Yayyyyyyy!!! Well this is gonna be fun!!! Covering for @noholdenback for two weeks on @thisisheart. I’ve known @jamie.theakston since forever … see you monday," she wrote.

Global announced the takeover via Instagram, writing: "We’re excited to reveal that presenter, podcaster and author @DavinaMcCall will guest host alongside @Jamie.Theakston on Heart Breakfast from 10th – 21st June while Amanda is filming a new TV show. Welcome, Davina!"

While many in the comments mused if this would be a permanent fixture, others have turned to Britain's Got Talent, which has recently been the subject of uncertainty as a scheduling shake-up could see diary clashes for the star-studded judging panel.

© Getty Images The dynamic four are the usual judges of the talent show

"It’s one thing stepping in for Amanda on Heart, but I couldn’t fill a seat on BGT," the 56-year-old told The Sun. "I feel that that would be wrong in some way. Amanda is on Heart every day, but BGT is massive. I couldn’t do it!"

Amanda has been spotted bringing Barbie back, hilariously dressed in neon pink and yellow alongside Alan Carr as the duo attempt rollerskating in a recreation of the 2023 film.

© Instagram The duo had some stylish safety gear

However, the BGT judge appears to be doing more skating than Alan, who holds on tightly to the railing in the video while cheering on England ahead of their quarter final match with Switzerland.

They are thought to be filming Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job, the spin-off from the BBC show Amanda and Alan's Italian Job that was announced earlier this year.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Challenging themselves with their biggest house yet to renovate, they'll be learning new DIY skills, and once again pushing themselves out of their comfort zone as they try to turn their wreck of a house into something magic."