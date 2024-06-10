Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children Arthur and Dorothy look so grown up in new photo

Dick and Angel Strawbridge sparked a sweet fan reaction recently when they shared a new photo of their mini-me children Arthur and Dorothy.

Taking to Instagram amid the poignant 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the couple, who shot to fame when they starred in the renovation programme, Escape to the Chateau, uploaded a series of family photos from their visit to Arromanches-les-Bains.

© Instagram Dick and Angel share two children together

Amongst the pictures, Dick, 64, and Angel, 46, uploaded a heartwarming snapshot that showed Arthur, 11, towering over his mother. The youngster was pictured beaming in a smart pink shirt and a pair of khaki shorts.

© Instagram The family-of-four visited Arromanches-les-Bains

Dorothy, ten, also appeared in the picture, posing alongside her father. For the family outing, she donned a black-and-white striped top, a smart blue jacket and a pair of mint green trousers which coordinated perfectly with her dad's colourful chinos.

Meanwhile, author Angel looked her usual stylish self in a billowing rust-hued coat and a cream beret. She wore her flaming red tresses swept back, and added a slick of her trusty red lipstick for a pop of colour.

"In 2004, I was privileged enough to be part of the 60th Commemoration of D-day," Dick noted in his caption.

"Yesterday, as the children are now old enough to understand, the family joined 1000s of others at Arromanches-les-Bains to remember…. It's just so important we do not forget the bravery and sacrifice…"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel tied the knot in 2015

Aside from Arthur and Dorothy, TV star Dick is also a doting father to two children from his marriage to Brigit Strawbridge Howard. The former couple, who wed in 1982 and stayed together until 2010, share two grown-up children: James, 40, and Charlotte, 38.

The family live in France

Lovebirds Dick and Angel first met in 2010, and after welcoming their two children, they decided to tie the knot at their stunning home, Chateau de la Motte Husson, located in the Mayenne département of France.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge - their love story

Opening up about his first impression of Angel, Dick told The Times in 2020: "The first thing I saw when I met Angel — I call her Angela — was her smile. It's phenomenal. We were introduced at a party by our shared agent — very media, I know."

He continued: "We barely spoke that night, but we knew that there was something at first sight. And we fell in love very quickly."

Dick and Angel's family home

The family-of-four live in a 19th-century chateau which they've lovingly restored after the property stood empty for 40 years.

© Instagram Angel and Dick Strawbridge posing in front of Chateau de la Motte Husson

The property boasts 45 rooms, quirky interiors, a moat, 12 acres of ground and a guesthouse for Angel's parents.