All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has a famous relative - find out who

Nicholas Ralph shot to fame after making his TV debut in Channel 5's beloved period drama, All Creatures Great and Small, back in 2020. The Scottish actor quickly won the nation's hearts with his portrayal of veterinary surgeon James Herriot in the reboot series, which is based on writer and real-life vet James Herriot's novels.

But did you know that Nicholas isn't the only famous face in his family? Keep reading to find out more about his footballer cousin.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume

Meet Nicholas's football star cousin

Nicholas is related to footballer Julia Ralph Scott, a midfielder for Scottish Women's championship team, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women.

The 41-year-old made her debut in the senior Scotland squad back in 2000 when she was just 17 years old. She went on to earn 14 caps for Scotland before moving across the pond, where she played college football in America and then for Toronto Lynx in Canada.

© Clint Hughes - The FA/The FA via Getty Images Nicholas is related to footballer Julia Ralph Scott (left)

Since returning to the UK, Julia has competed at the highest level in Scotland for Aberdeen, Celtic Ladies and Forfar Farmington.

In 2011, she signed for the FA Women's Super League club Doncaster Rovers Belles, where she played with the likes of Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Bethany England.

During a brief stint at Glasgow City in 2014, Julia came up against Lionness Jill Scott. Recalling the friendly game, Julia told The Press & Journal: "My first game was a friendly against Manchester City. I got knocked out and got a black eye from Jill Scott."

Both Nicholas and Julia grew up in Nairn, a town in the Scottish Highlands. Like his cousin, Nicholas also has a flair for football having played for Nairn County under-19s as a youngster.

© Channel 5 Nicholas grew up in Nairn, Scotland

The duo clearly share a close relationship as Nicholas is sponsoring his cousin for the 2024/2025 season at her club, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women.

The team's official Instagram page shared the announcement and Julia was quick to show her appreciation for the actor. In a repost to her Instagram Stories, Julia penned: "Thanks cuz," alongside a red heart emoji.

© @nicholasralph_/Instagram Nicholas is sponsoring his cousin for the 2024/2025 season

While Julia has no plans to hang up her football boots anytime soon, she did tell The Press & Journal that she'd consider retiring to spend more time with her daughter. "The biggest thing for not playing would be my daughter," said the footballer, adding: "I hate spending time away from her, she's my best mate and we do everything together."