Savannah Guthrie's absence results in another popular Today anchor taking center stage

Savannah Guthrie has taken some well-deserved time off from the Today Show this week, tying in with her daughter Vale's 11th birthday celebrations.

The NBC star's seat has been kept warm by another popular Today star, who has been sitting alongside Hoda Kotb this week - Craig Melvin.

Craig has also been doing his usual Third Hour duties alongside Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker too, meaning fans are able to see a lot more of him this week.

Craig is often the one to fill in for both Savannah and Hoda during their absences, and is a long-running member of the show, having worked on Today since 2018.

The star recently came back from Paris, where he hosted the Summer Olympics alongside his Today co-stars, and was the only anchor to stay until the closing ceremony.

© Today Show Craig Melvin has been stepping in for Savannah Guthrie on Today this week

Along with his work on TV, Craig is a children's author, having recently released his latest book, I'm Proud Of You, in dedication to his son Delano.

He is also a philanthropist and along with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, works at raising funds for colon cancer charity, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, following the death of his brother Lawrence, who passed away from the illness aged just 43.

© NBC Hoda and Craig on Tuesday's Today Show

In just under a month's time, the star will be gearing up for a special annual fundraising event, and shared details about it this week.

He wrote: "Throwback Thursday to when Lindsay and I sang back-up at one of the best jam sessions ever and we get to do it all over again exactly 1 month from today!"Join us at the 3rd Annual Bottoms Up Invitational Concert on Sunday, September 15 in Bridgeport, CT.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie has taken time off Today to spend with her family

"Featuring an incredible lineup of musical talent, this is sure to be an unforgettable night for an important cause. The event honors my brother Lawrence who died from colon cancer at just 43 years old and benefits the @colorectalcanceralliance."Get your tickets or make a donation at bottomsupinvitational.org."

Craig's Today co-stars have always shown support towards the cause and many of them have attended the fundraiser over the past few years. The fundraiser works to help boost screenings and raise money for research and to destigmatize colon cancer, which is 100% preventable.

© NBC Craig on Today's Third Hour

"Before my brother died I became very involved in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance," Craig told HELLO! back in 2022. "It was very important to my wife Lindsay and I to, not only honor my brother's memory but to do something which could save lives and prevent other people from going through what he did."

He continued: "A lot of the money goes to research as well. Unfortunately this type of cancer does not get the kind of attention - and consequently the resources - that other cancers do.

© Getty Images Craig with his wife Lindsay Czarniak

"We are trying to change that. We want to destigmatize this cancer. Nobody wants to talk about their colon or their rectums or blood in their stool. But slowly this is shifting."

