Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey: All about new detective series from Ted Lasso producer
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey© Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey: All about new detective series from Ted Lasso producer

Vince Vaughn leads the star-studded cast

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Apple TV+'s latest offering comes in the form of a detective comedy starring Vince Vaughn. Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel, Bad Monkey follows detective turned health inspector Andrew Yancy who attempts to get his police job back by unofficially investigating a gruesome case in the Florida Keys. Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know, from the star-studded cast list to the episode release schedule.

WATCH: Will you be watching Bad Monkey?

What is Bad Monkey about? 

The series, which comes from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking), follows Andrew Yancy, who is suspended from the Miami Police Department for being "consistently reckless, inappropriate and glib". 

When a severed arm is fished out of the Keys, Yancy is drawn to the mystery and sets out to solve it. 

Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey© Apple TV+
Vince Vaughn stars in Bad Monkey

The full synopsis reads: "Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey."

Natalie Martinez and Gizel Jimenez in Bad Monkey© Apple TV+
Natalie Martinez and Gizel Jimenez appear in the show

Who stars in Bad Monkey? Meet the cast

Vince Vaughn leads the star-studded cast as Andrew Yancy. He's joined by  L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Retorno), Alex Moffat (Holidate), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim).

Ronald Peet in Bad Monkey© Apple TV+
Ronald Peet plays Neville Stafford

John Ortiz (American Fiction) also features as a special guest star, alongside Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers) and newcomer Charlotte Lawrence. 

Bad Monkey release date and episode schedule 

The first two episodes arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 14 August. After that, new episodes will be released on a weekly basis until October 9. 

Watch Bad Monkey on Apple TV

Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez in Bad Monkey© Apple TV+
The show is available on Apple TV+

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More