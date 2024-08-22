Vera star returns to major Apple TV+ drama for season two

Apple TV+'s hit crime drama Criminal Record is returning for a second season. Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (Vera) are teaming up once again for the powerful London-set drama, which sees the pair play clashing detectives Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, respectively.

Peter and Cush, who also executive produce the show, were widely praised for their captivating performances in the first season, which debuted back in January.

Season two sees the detectives locking horns again in a complex murder investigation. The full synopsis reads: "In season two, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice."

© Ross Ferguson Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo are returning in Criminal Record series two

It continues: "It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain."

The series is created and written by BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, who is known for his work on Vera and Indian Summers. Meanwhile, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (Shetland, Vera) is joined by Chris Sussman (Trying, Good Omens) as executive producer for season two alongside Paul, Cush and Peter.

© Ross Ferguson Cush reprises her role as Detective Sergeant June Lenker

In season one, which also starred Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Charlie Creed-Miles, Cathy Tyson and Shaun Dooley, viewers watched as an anonymous phone call to DS June Lenker set her in the path of the formidable detective, Daniel Hegarty. While June is determined to uncover the truth, Daniel is always one step ahead.

© Ross Ferguson Peter plays DCI Daniel Hegarty

The synopsis reads: "An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain."