The Gilded Age: Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector's friendship away from the cameras

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector are set to return in season three of The Gilded Age. Known and loved as New York's resident power couple, Bertha and George Russell, the pair have garnered acclaim for their palpable on-screen chemistry.

© HBO Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector met two years before they were cast in The Gilded Age

Away from the cameras, Carrie and Morgan have become close friends and had actually met two years before they were cast on HBO's hit period drama. Here. we take a look at their sweet bond behind the scenes…

Speaking to Awards Watch in June 2024, Carrie turned up to the interview wearing a T-shirt with Morgan's face on it. "I'm a one-woman Emmy campaign for Morgan," she joked. Coincidentally, Morgan has a Bertha Rusell tee in his wardrobe too, and has posted photos of him wearing it at the gym!

© Bruce Glikas Carrie's husband Tracy has also worked with Morgan's wife Rebecca

Asked about her relationship with her co-star, Carrie explained that they'd collaborated on an earlier project. "I worked with Morgan on an avant-garde short film a couple of years before we got cast in the show," she said.

"And he was one of the reasons why I said yes to the job because he was cast ahead of me since I had worked with him before and since I knew him and was a fan of his work, obviously, and a fan of him as a person.

"And because my husband [Tracy Letts] had worked with Rebecca [Morgan's wife, Rebecca Hall], Rebecca and I were pregnant at the same time, we had our babies at the same time. So our families are very much on parallel tracks as well."

Revealing the secret to their on-screen chemistry, Carrie, 43, replied: "We just really adore each other. We really respect each other. And so it always makes intimacy much easier to play when you feel that way."

Morgan, 43, has also praised his on-screen wife, Carrie. When the actress bagged an Emmy nomination in July, the George Russell star penned a sweet tribute to both Carrie and her fellow Gilded Age nominees. "I love all the people who make this show. Extremely gratifying to see their hard work being recognized," he wrote on Instagram.

"Congratulations too to @sean105 (double nom!) @kasia_walicka_maimone (delayed justice) and Bob Shaw. And to Julian! Christine Baranski is the funniest person alive, Carrie Coon is the truth. Every day I get to come to work with all of you is a joy."

With the third season of The Gilded Age currently in production, Carrie and Morgan have spent a lot of time together on set, and they were also featured in a first-look clip, which you can watch below.

While details surrounding the next instalment are scarce, the show is expected to return in 2025.