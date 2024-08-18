The Gilded Age stars with famous relatives

The Gilded Age is gearing up for a third outing. Promising more secrets, lies and high society scandals, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Russells and Van Rhijns – but what do you know about the star's real-life families?
Taissa Farmiga, Louisa Jacobson and Jack Gilpin are just some of the cast members with famous relatives. Here, we reveal their A-list connections…
Taissa Farmiga
Taissa Farmiga is known and loved for her portrayal of Gladys Russell. The actress – who hails from New Jersey – is the youngest of seven siblings, and one of them is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy award nominee.
Vera Farmiga, famed for her performances in The Departed (2006), Up in the Air (2009) and The Commuter (2018), the Hollywood star has also become something of a Scream Queen, thanks to her role as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring franchise.
Taissa and Vera have shared the screen before, most notably in the 2011 film, Higher Ground.
Louisa Jacobson
It wouldn't be The Gilded Age without fan-favourite Marian Brook, aka Louisa Jacobson. The youngest daughter of legendary actress, Meryl Streep, and esteemed sculptor, Don Gummer; Louisa's three siblings – Henry, Mamie and Grace – have also found fame. Henry is a musician, while Mamie and Grace have both become actresses.
Speaking to Tatler in 2022, Louisa reflected on the constant comparisons to her mom, Meryl. "It's going to be a constant thing throughout my life," she noted.
"It has been since I can remember – this issue of 'Do I deserve what I have?' But I think about Jane Fonda and how she made a name for herself. And there's been plenty of [other] people who've been able to carve their own path – like Sofia Coppola. I think it just takes time and not reading Twitter and just focusing on what I want to achieve as an artist."
Jack Gilpin
Jack Gilpin has made his mark on Hollywood, and it looks like his daughter, Betty, inherited the acting bug too. Among her many credits, you may have spotted her in The Grudge (2020), The Tomorrow War (2021), Nurse Jackie (2013-15) and Netflix's GLOW (2017-19).
Thomas Cocquerel
Thomas Cocquerel appeared as Tom Raikes in season one of The Gilded Age. Born in Sydney, the 34-year-old has three sisters – Emilie, Elsa, and Anna – who have all gone on to become actors.
Emilie is best known for starring in The New Legends of Monkey (2018–2020) and The Letter for the King (2020), while Elsa has appeared in episodes of Wolf Creek (2017) and The Other Guy (2019).