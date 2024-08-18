The Gilded Age stars with famous relatives

It wouldn't be The Gilded Age without fan-favourite Marian Brook, aka Louisa Jacobson. The youngest daughter of legendary actress, Meryl Streep, and esteemed sculptor, Don Gummer; Louisa's three siblings – Henry, Mamie and Grace – have also found fame. Henry is a musician, while Mamie and Grace have both become actresses.

Speaking to Tatler in 2022, Louisa reflected on the constant comparisons to her mom, Meryl. "It's going to be a constant thing throughout my life," she noted.

"It has been since I can remember – this issue of 'Do I deserve what I have?' But I think about Jane Fonda and how she made a name for herself. And there's been plenty of [other] people who've been able to carve their own path – like Sofia Coppola. I think it just takes time and not reading Twitter and just focusing on what I want to achieve as an artist."