GMB viewers outraged as weather reporter struggles in 'dangerous' conditions

Good Morning Britain viewers called for reporter Nick Dixon to "get inside" as he battled with very windy conditions while reporting on Storm Eowyn.

The journalist faced high winds as he reported from the town of Largs in Scotland, where the region is being hit with strong winds of over 65mph.

"The wind is really picking up this morning in Scotland," he told viewers as he struggled to stay upright. "Already gusting over 65mph and remember, more than half the country will be impacted by this red warning in place from 10am."

Kate Garraway shared her concern during the broadcast, telling Nick, 53: "Goodness me, you are feeling the impact, aren't you?"

Struggling to stand, Nick replied: "The winds have intensified in the last 45 minutes and are 75mph."

While Nick told viewers he was in a "relatively safe area", viewers criticised the show's decision to have Nick face the brutal weather conditions. One person penned on social media: "Warning to life and you send him out to report in it," while another added: "We know it’s windy - why risk the reporter's life by making him & the crew stand outside by the sea!!!"

A third viewer questioned: "Why is he stood outside when it's clearly dangerous?" while another said the decision was "irresponsible" and encouraged Nick to seek cover indoors. "You do not need to be outside to show us how bad the weather is GET INSIDE," they penned.

At the end of the show, Nick told viewers that the wind was intensifying and that he had been struggling with his broadcasting equipment. Kate told him: "You get yourself inside Nick!"

The Met Office has issued rare red weather warnings, meaning there is a danger to life, as Storm Éowyn hits the UK. The worst disruption is due to hit Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland, with gusts of up to 100mph forecast in some coastal areas.

A wind speed of 114mph has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began.

Residents are being urged to stay at home and avoid travel, with some flights and ferry crossings already cancelled.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITVX.