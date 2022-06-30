Ellen DeGeneres' DIY project with wife Portia leaves fans with questions The presenter lives in Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres has sparked fan questions with her latest DIY project along with her wife Portia De Rossi at their grand Montecito mansion.

The presenter shared a video of the pair of them trying to assemble a shower seat, but fans were left wondering who the item was for.

"Either someone is having leg or foot surgery soon or it's for the live in elderly person," speculated one.

"I bet for her momma," another wrote, while someone else agreed: "Mama, most likely."

Ellen and Portia attempted assembling a shower seat together

While one follower asked: "Oh my y'all are hilarious!! But why do you need a shower chair?" and another enquired: "Are they adopting a child?"

Ellen jokingly captioned the funny clip, "Who says retirement isn't exciting?" and she was captured asking her wife if the washers were required for the assembly, as parts were strewn all over the floor in their lounge.

Their megamansion is seriously impressive

Despite the project not going swimmingly, with parts missing and others not included yet, the couple seemed in good spirits, laughing away at their struggles.

Ellen and Portia's vast residence is reported to be worth £35.2 million, which is three times as pricey as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbouring property which is around the £11million mark ($14.65 million).

Ellen's idyllic pool is a focal feature

Highlights of the amazing mansion include the beautiful garden and Balinese style swimming pool, as well as their show-stopping kitchen with amazing views over the pristine outdoor space.

The presenter is a successful property mogul and she has recently sold a nearby three-bedroom home for a dazzling $13.5 million two months after she put it on the market at $13.9 million.

Soren Urry, a managing partner in a commercial real estate development firm, is now the proud owner of the beautiful house, which is very close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family home, Chateau of Riven Rock.

