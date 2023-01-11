Ellen DeGeneres' life after end of her talk show The longtime TV staple is living her life

Ellen DeGeneres marked the end of an era back in May when she marked the end of her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But what has the TV mainstay been up to since her time on the air came to an end? Read more about Ellen's life outside of the spotlight.



While the host faced a series of controversies leading up to the conclusion of her show, she exited as a host beloved by many, including her fans and celebrities.

The star is spending a lot more of her time relaxing at her Montecito, California home with her wife Portia de Rossi, although her social media has been quite active.

Ellen has used her social feed to continue sharing clips looking back at her time on the show, especially the many celebrity guests that have made appearances over the years.

It was only recently that she changed her handle to reflect her own personal account, rarely sharing any personal takes online.

Ellen has been spending more time at home devoted to herself and family

She recently suffered from tragedy, however, when her longtime DJ and close friend Stephen "tWitch" boss passed away aged 41.

Ellen took to social media with a message that read: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

She even posted a video taken from her backyard later honoring the dancer, asking everyone to "hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people."

The former actress also alarmed fans with a more recent clip that showcased the immense amounts of flooding taking place near her Montecito home, sharing that they'd been asked to evacuate the area.

The star has suffered a few tragic events recently

"Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone," she stated.

