Lara Spencer impresses with photo alongside look-alike older brother: 'Stuck with me'

Lara Spencer is taking a moment to give a sweet shout-out to one of the people who has been there for her since day one: her older brother.

The Good Morning America anchor left fans impressed over the weekend as she shared a photo with her brother Keith von Seelen, which highlighted just how much they look alike.

The TV host and producer, who was born Lara Christine von Seelen, is one of five siblings, and was raised in Garden City, Long Island by parents Richard Ernest and Carolyn von Seelen.

Lara took to Instagram Saturday to share her latest photo alongside her brother, which captures the two smiling ear-to-ear, posing inside a pristine white kitchen.

The mom-of-two is dazzling in a sparkly black turtleneck paired with light-colored trousers, black belt, and gold hoops, while Keith looks dapper in a red, quarter-zip knit layered over a button-down shirt.

"Nothing like time [with] your big brother," Lara endearingly wrote in her caption, adding: "Oldest friend. Shared a crib before cribs were something else. Too bad sucker. You are stuck [with] me for life," alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the sibling snap, with Lara's GMA colleague Sam Champion leaving behind a string of red heart emojis as others followed suit with: "Nothing like those big brothers," and: "Such a special bond, enjoy," as well as: "You two look exactly alike. Wow good genes," plus another fan also added: "Such a sweet photo."

According to his LinkedIn, Keith is still based in Garden City, and works in sales for enterprise data management as well as data services and security.

© Instagram The GMA anchor is a doting mom-of-two

In July of last year, Lara enjoyed an even bigger family reunion when she celebrated her nephew's wedding, during which another photo featuring the greater Spencer family left her fans impressed over their strong genes.

The stunning family portrait captured her alongside her mom, sisters, and her daughter Katharine, 19, who she shares with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, in addition to her son Duff, 21.

© Instagram Lara lives with her husband in Connecticut

"My sisters. My mother. My daughter… and just a few of my amazing nieces," she wrote at the time.

Lara lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with her husband Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings who she married in 2018, as well as her beloved dogs.

