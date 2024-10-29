Masterchef star Monica Galetti's family life with husband of 20 years and lookalike teen daughter

Monica Galetti is back on the judging panel for the new season of MasterChef: The Professionals, which returns to BBC One on Tuesday night. The Samoan-born chef joins Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing as they put a fresh batch of professional cooks through their paces in a battle to become the 2024 champion.

While Masterchef fans will know all about Monica's impressive culinary techniques and knowledge, which she often imparts to contestants of the show, what about her life away from the cameras? Find out about her family here, from her husband of 20 years to her lookalike daughter.

Monica's husband of 20 years David Galetti

Monica first crossed paths with her husband David back in 2001, when he joined the team as a sommelier at Mayfair's Le Gavroche restaurant, where Monica was working in the pastry section.

Recalling the early days of their romance on Desert Island Discs, Monica said: "I was in the pastry and he used to always knock on the window to say 'Hello'. He said he knew he was in love with me when he first saw me though. That's what I tell everyone - he fell in love with me at first sight."

© @galettigram / Instagram It was love at first sight for Monica's husband, David

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July this year, with Monica sweetly marking the milestone on Instagram. Sharing a montage of photos from over the last two decades, Monica penned: "Here's to another beautiful 20 yrs of 'La vie dansante' avec mon coeur."

Until recently, the couple were partners in both life and business as the co-owners of Fitzrovia restaurant, Mere, which sadly closed down in April this year. Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, Monica penned: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Mere restaurant – but we feel this is the right time after 7yrs!"

© @galettigram / Instagram The couple have been married since 2004

Monica's daughter

Monica and David are doting parents to their 18-year-old daughter, Anais – who is her mum's double!

In an Instagram post marking Anais's 17th birthday last year, Monica shared several snaps of the family of three celebrating the occasion with a restaurant outing, showing Anais rocking a platinum blonde pixie haircut just like her mum's.

© @galettigram / Instagram Monica and David are proud parents of their daughter Anais

Fans couldn't help but comment on the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo, with one person writing: "There's no denying who her mum is!!" while another added: "Absolutely beautiful young lady and her mother's double."

While Anais might look just like her mum, she has no plans to follow in her footsteps, according to the Masterchef star.

© @galettigram / Instagram Anais has her sights set on a career in the music industry

When asked if her daughter had shown any signs of pursuing a career as a chef, Monica told The Mirror in 2021: "Definitely not. She only comes into the kitchen when she's hungry. She's very musical and it looks like she's heading for a career in music production and songwriting."

Monica's home life

Back in 2018, Monica opened up about living in Surrey, explaining that she and David were keen to get out of central London when Anais was born.

"We used to live really central, just round the corner from where Mere is – actually in Fitzrovia – and we loved it but thought it was important to get out of the city when Anais was born so she could enjoy having a big garden to play in," the TV star told Time&Leisure. "It's close enough that we can get to and from the restaurant with ease and far enough out that we can enjoy peace and privacy at the weekends."

© Doug Peters - PA Images Monica and David moved out of central London after Anais was born

More recently, Monica shared an insight into her family life at home and said she treasures the quality time she spends with her husband and daughter around the dinner table.

"We're quite settled at home, we like to be around the table and have a conversation when the three of us are at home," she told The Mirror. "And then also, I think, you know, we have very busy lives, you know. And I travel a lot, so when I am home, dinner time, meal times are really important.

"I mean, they're not a three-course affair, but, you know, just to be around the table and find out what our daughter's been up to for the day, and then the same with the hubby and just talk, yeah, it's something that I actually treasure a lot," she added.