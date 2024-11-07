Not only is Becki Newton married to a fellow actor, she's related to a Hollywood icon too.

The Lincoln Lawyer star, 46, has numerous connections in Tinseltown and it spans further than her Silicon Valley husband, Chris Diamantopoulos.

Acting runs in Becki's family, and her brother Matt Newton also caught the acting bug at an early age.

She worked with her brother

In fact, the brother-sister duo starred together in Ugly Betty together.

Matt is Becki's older sibling and played the recurring role of Marc St. James' boyfriend Troy in the final season of Ugly Betty.

He guest starred in numerous shows before starting his own acting studio where he became a sought after coach.

Matt is also a director, producer and author, with his book, The No B.S. Guide to the Acting Biz, ranked by Forbes in the Top 5 Books to Read in an Uncertain Market.

Becki's mentor

He was a great support to Becki growing up and she said he mentored her.

"My brother Matt was also completely immersed in high school theater," she told Stay Thirsty Magazine about their shared passion for acting. "So I think the fact that it was a shared interest of ours made it even more exciting. My favorite memories from my childhood involve driving to school to see if the cast lists were posted after the auditions.

"Matt was always my greatest mentor. I'm not surprised at all that he has become such a successful coach."

While it's clear that acting runs in the family, Becki's biggest Hollywood tie is her first cousin once removed.

Who is her famous cousin?

For years, she didn't realize she was related to Layer Cake and Alfie actress, Sienna Miller, 42.

She told People magazine in 2015: "I didn't find out until a few years ago that her dad is my grandmother's brother."

She recounted: "She grew up in the UK so she was never at any of our family functions."

Blonde bombshells

They may not have grown up together, but the resemblance between the two can't be denied. From their long blonde locks to their matching, beaming smiles, the two could be sisters.

While Sienna was born in New York and raised in London, Becki grew up in Guilford, Connecticut.

Talent in the family

Her parents weren't in the movie business but artistic flair is ever apparent. Becki's mom, Jennifer is an artist and is the daughter of composer, Bruce Chase and violinist Fannie (née Paschell) Chase.

Becki's aunt, Stephanie Chase, is a classical violinist.

Becki left her hometown and moved to New York to pursue a career on Broadway in 2000, but soon transitioned to TV. Her big break came when she landed her role on Ugly Betty in 2006.

She's been happily married to Chris since 2005, and they share four children.