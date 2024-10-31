Penelope Keith's wholesome family life with husband Rodney and adopted sons

Actress Penelope Keith, best known for starring as Margo in the Good Life and Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in To the Manor Born, is one of the biggest stars to have emerged in the 1970s.

The household name has also starred in the likes of No Job for a Lady, Next of Kin and EastEnders opposite actress June Brown. She nabbed a BAFTA for Best Comedy Performer in 1977 and was awarded a CBE in 2007 in recognition for her contribution to the arts and her services to charity.

© Getty Images Dame Penelope Keith during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle

In 2011, she presented To the Manor Reborn at Avebury Manor in Wiltshire. The series followed the refurbishment of the 500-year-old property which saw a team of dedicated craftsmen, furniture makers and interior design experts join forces to restore the Grade I listed property.

© Getty Images Felicity Kendal, Richard Briers, Penelope Keith and Paul Eddington in a scene from the television sitcom 'The Good Life'

Keep scrolling to discover more about the star's private life away from the cameras…

Her married life with husband Rodney

Sutton-born Penelope is married to retired detective constable Rodney Timson. The pair first crossed paths backstage at Chichester Theatre in 1976 when Penelope was giving a reading from Jane Austen's letters.

© Getty Images Penelope is married to Rodney Timpson

Of their encounter, she previously revealed: "I'd done my reading when I walked past this terribly attractive guy in a suit. I smiled at him and later he came into my dressing room and started talking. He thought my expression was a come-on, not realising that I smile at practically everybody. That was it – so romantic."

After a whirlwind 6-month romance, the pair tied the knot in London in 1978. Ten years later, they went on to adopt two brothers. As a self-confessed "very private person," Penelope and her husband keep details surrounding their family life under wraps, including information regarding their sons.

© Getty Images The actress enjoys spending time in the countryside

It's believed that the family-of-four split their time between their 17th century manor house in Surrey and their Scottish bolthole. Of their family life, Penelope previously told The Telegraph: "I've got my roots and my husband and my family and a jolly nice life where I am, a good quality of life."

Her passion for gardening

Penelope has a huge passion for the outdoors and is a keen gardener – she even has a rose named after her! The green-fingered TV star describes herself as "a gardener who acts" and enjoys taking cuttings from friends in lieu of purchasing expensive plants.

© Getty Images Penelope adores growing her own flowers

Of her wholesome hobby, she told The Lady: "Margo didn't like gardening, but I get my hands dirty; very dirty. I'm desperate for rain today, because we need it. If it doesn't rain, I'll cut back the lavender. I find gardening very relaxing. It's my passion."

The secret to her happy marriage is linked to her passion for gardening and all things horticulture. While many couples rely on relationship tips, Penelope insists that her happy marriage is down to making "homemade marmalade".