Dawn French's festive PJs she wears in the new M&S Christmas ad are trending

In case you've missed it, Dawn French is the star of the 2024 Marks & Spencer Christmas advert, playing the all-too-relatable character of someone who's overwhelmed by Christmas. That is, until she meets the Christmas fairy (also Dawn French returning to the role!) and gets in the Christmas spirit with the flick of a wand.

In the ad, 67-year-old Dawn gets a makeover ready to party the night away with her neighbours.

She wears an array of Marks & Spencer items, but it's her £30 festive pyjamas that are flying off the virtual shelves.

That's right, the timeless PJs are proving very popular since the advert dropped and now they're trending on the M&S website. Made in a regular fit from pure cotton, these will make a great Christmas gift, or a lovely present to yourself if you can't wait for Santa. What's more, you can buy the same style for men and kids, and make it a family affair.

EXACT MATCH: Dawn French's Christmas PJs © Marks & Spencer £30 AT MARKS & SPENCER

One happy shopper wrote on the M&S website: "Treated myself to new jammies ready for winter and I’m pleased with the purchase. They are soft and comfortable and nice and warm. The colours are Christmassy without having an explicit Christmas theme which I also like, as they’re a bit more classic. I agree with other reviews about the top being large in size compared with the bottoms, but it doesn’t bother me having a looser fit on top. The bottoms are true to size (I’m an 8, bought an 8 and the bottoms fit well without being too tight or restrictive at nighttime)."

Another wrote: "Very soft, and comfortable. Good quality. Some pyjamas can cause me to be too hot but the fabric is great (not cheap polyester!) bought family matching set for Christmas Day post-partum."

Dawn isn't wearing her PJs for long in the advert! Oh no! Soon she's transformed into a glamour puss ready to be the ultimate "quintessential hostess". Dressed to kill in her Marks & Spencer LBD (that's little black dress) - Dawn can be seen wearing the M&S Collection Textured V-Neck Midi Relaxed Dress, priced at £45.

© M&S Dawn French looking glam in the new M&S Christmas advert

A slick of red lippy, and a pair of glamorous diamante hoops, £25, and she's good to go.

Dawn's party outfit is no doubt going to be a hit with fans! Her chic midi dress is crafted from a shimmering textured fabric and is designed in a relaxed fit, with a flattering v-neckline. The easy-to-wear dress goes up to a size 24 and is currently very popular on the M&S website.

EXACT MATCH: Dawn's Textured V-Neck Midi Relaxed Dress © M&S £45 AT MARKS & SPENCER

If Dawn's outfit isn't what you're after, you will be pleased to know the Dawn French Christmas Fairy Cloche Bauble is also in stock on the M&S website for just £6.

© M&S Dawn French's red beanie hat will no doubt be popular

Talking about filming the ads for M&S, Dawn said: "I spent some time tasting this year’s unbelievably delicious Christmas food range from M&S… and can honestly tell you those hours might be my FAVOURITE moments from my whole year…! As for making the ads… wait ‘til you see them. We had such a laugh, and they’re so lush! Not gonna lie… Fairy was a diva. Who knew fairies could bite?!"

