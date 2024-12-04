Coleen Rooney suffers medical emergency in the jungle - details

Coleen Rooney had an unexpected encounter with nature during her stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, requiring medical assistance after a critter got stuck in her ear.

The 38-year-old star was taking part in the Arcade of Agony challenge during Wednesday night's episode on ITV.

© Shutterstock Coleen Rooney had a critter removed from her ear during Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity

The task saw Coleen braving a box filled with fish guts to retrieve coins needed to operate a grabbing machine, which contained balls with tickets hidden inside.

The wife of footballer Wayne Rooney was competing with fellow campmates to win the most amount of tickets to help secure immunity from the next two public votes and to win a spot on the Celebrity Cyclone trial.

However, at the end of the trial, Coleen appeared from the grabbing booth saying: "I've got one in my ear." A medic emerged to take a closer look with a syringe before the critter crawled out of her ear.

© Shutterstock Coleen took part in the Arcade of Agony Bushtucker Trial

Co-host Ant McPartlin exclaimed: "Oh my god, it just jumped out."

It is not the first time medics have been called in after a jungle trial. In 2022, England footballer Jill Scott needed attention to remove a cockroach from her ear after volunteering to take part in an Unlucky Dip challenge.

It came 11 years after Olympic gold medallist Fatima Whitbread got a cockroach stuck up her nose during a time trial which saw her encased in a plastic helmet full of critters.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Rooneys: A legacy of love, football and family

Before appearing on the ITV show, Coleen had been embroiled in a high-profile libel battle with fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy, who previously competed on the ITV reality show in 2017.

She was dubbed Wagatha Christie in 2019, when she accused Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her private information to the press in a viral post on social media.

© Getty Coleen and Wayne Rooney are childhood sweethearts

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was "substantially true". Speaking about going on the programme, Coleen said: "It has been year after year I have been asked to go on a programme, and it's always been a straight 'no'.

"Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young. But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time.

"I also feel it's time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I'm finally doing it. And I have always said, if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.