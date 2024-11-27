Janette Manrara breaks silence after fans call for shake-up on It Takes Two

TV star Janette Manrara has broken her silence after fans of It Takes Two called for a presenter shake-up on the show.

On Monday evening, Janette's co-host Fleur East, who alternates presenting with Janette, sparked a fan reaction when she interviewed eliminated contestants Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas.

© Getty Images Fleur presented Monday's edition of the show

At the time, several fans raced to compliment Fleur's interviewing skills whilst also calling for a presenter shake-up. One wrote: "Can't we have Fleur all week please?!" while a second remarked: "Much prefer Fleur on this."

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jannete chose to ignore the suggestion of a presenter shake-up and instead shared a heartwarming family update.

© Rob Parfitt Janette and Fleur present BBC show It Takes Two

The former Strictly star revealed that she'd spent the past few days reuniting with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec's side of the family, including his sister's two daughters.

Sharing a glimpse inside her festive time off, she uploaded a carousel of heartwarming images that showed her little daughter Lyra bonding with her two older cousins. Lyra looked adorable dressed in a bright pink Minnie Mouse dress and matching Santa hat while Janette's nieces melted hearts in coordinating outfits.

In her caption, she wrote: "Had the most amazing few days w/ the girls visiting from #sLOVEnia.

"Had to get our little Christmas shoot together at home before they left. Any parent will understand, there is never one perfect photo, so here are a few that worked! Haha! Not sure when the girls will see each other again, but for now we have our hearts full. We love you."

© Instagram Aljaz and Janette share one daughter together

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "Lovely photos. Enjoy these special times Janette, they grow up so fast," while a second noted: "Oh my goodness Lyra looks so like her daddy," and a third chimed in: "This is so special, so glad you got to spend the time together!!!!!!"

Miami-born Janette shares Lyra with professional Strictly dancer, Aljaz. The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child into the world back in July 2022.

The loved-up couple first crossed paths at a dance studio in London. They got engaged in 2015 and later wed two years later with three ceremonies held in the UK, Slovenia and the US.

They both joined Strictly in 2013, with Janette leaving as a professional dancer in 2021. Aljaz, meanwhile, made the decision to quit the show in 2022, before returning this year to dance alongside Love Island's Tasha Ghouri.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2017

The mother-of-one, 41, took over from Zoe Ball as a host of It Take Two in 2021. At the time, she said: "I remember meeting Zoe eight years ago when I did the first It Takes Two sat down and thinking 'This is the coolest job ever, you get to sit down, talk about dancing, make people feel good and celebrate their successes on the show' and I did think one day 'I want to sit down and do that.'"

Meanwhile, singer Fleur joined as a co-host on the beloved BBC show in 2023.