Inside Fleur East's lavish London home to raise first child with Marcel Badiane-Robin

Fleur East is set for a major change in 2024 as she announced on New Year's Day that she is set to become a mother for the first time. In her joyous pregnancy announcement, the Strictly: It Takes Two star revealed she is expecting a baby with her husband of nearly five years, Marcel Badiane-Robin.

After a whirlwind few years appearing on I'm A Celebrity, taking the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom by storm with her dance partner Vito Coppola, and landing a BBC presenting role beside Janette Manrara, the 'Sax' singer is now ready to settle down.

Fleur, 36, lives in Walthamstow, East London, with her husband Marcel, 34, and the property is the perfect place to raise their first child together.

Keep reading to see inside the former X Factor star's artsy London home…

Fleur's colourful home is full of personal touches © Instagram The mother-to-be admitted she got the "interior design bug" after moving into her very first home, and it shows. The property has been filled with colourful artwork and personal touches, and even has its very own cinema room – Fleur's favourite room in the house.

Fleur's chic bedroom has a walk in wardrobe Fleur's newly built four-bedroom house has been transformed and the star's late father even managed to turn one of the bedrooms into her very own walk-in wardrobe.



Fleur's cosy living room Fleur's living room may have muted grey walls, but she has added a splash of colour with a luxurious teal velvet sofa and mustard accents. Striking pieces of art are hung on the walls, while Fleur has also added house plants and flowers for the finishing touches.



Fleur's home at Christmas As well as the huge teal sofa, Fleur also has a mustard velvet armchair, seen here next to her colourful Christmas tree.



Fleur's imacculate kitchen Fleur's kitchen is fitted with modern white cabinets, wooden worktops and stone tiled flooring. The room appears to double up as a dining room and entertaining space, with two sofas and a wooden dining table with two teal chairs on either side.

