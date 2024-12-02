Wolf Hall viewers point out 'unbearable' aspect of show after episode 4

The BBC's acclaimed historical drama Wolf Hall had viewers glued to the screen on Sunday night as it continued to show Thomas Cromwell's dramatic fall from grace.

Starring Mark Rylance, the series traces the political advisor's final four years under the reign of King Henry VIII as he makes dangerous decisions that set him on a path to destruction.

WATCH: Mark Rylance stars in the BBC’s Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Taking to social media, fans shared how "unbearable" it was watching the latest episode, which saw Cromwell endeavour to find Henry a new queen.

© Nick Briggs Mark Rylance stars as Thomas Cromwell

One person penned: "Wolf Hall justifies every single penny of the BBC's licence fee. Mark Rylance is outstanding, but the whole cast are extraordinary. It's almost unbearable to watch Cromwell's fall from power, little missteps gradually entrapping him," while another agreed, adding: "It is almost unbearable, the ticking away of time and his good fortune, musical note by note."

A third person wrote: "It is almost unbearable it is so brilliant #TheMirrorAndTheLight," while another added: "Mark Rylance is so compelling, I'm actually feeling sorry for Thomas Cromwell."

© Playground Entertainment / Nick Briggs / BBC Viewers are finding it "unbearable" watching Cromwell's dramatic fall from grace

Fans also heaped praise on leading man Mark's epic performance, with one person writing: "Sunday evening means another extraordinary performance from Mark Rylance," while another added: "I'm in awe of Mark Rylance's acting in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. Today's episode was gripping to say the least! Quality drama all round."

For those yet to tune into the show, it picks up after the execution of Anne Boleyn, where the first series ended almost a decade ago. As Cromwell emerges from the bloodbath, with only his wits to rely on, he's caught between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive. But in this brutal and bloody time, no one is safe.

© Nick Briggs Damian Lewis portrays King Henry

The synopsis continues: "Despite rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion testing Henry’s regime to breaking point, Cromwell’s robust imagination sees a new country in the mirror of the future. All of England lies at his feet, ripe for innovation and religious reform. But as fortune’s wheel turns, Cromwell’s enemies are gathering in the shadows.

© Nick Briggs The series returned after almost ten years

"The inevitable question remains: how long can anyone survive under Henry’s cruel and capricious gaze?"

Wolf Hall continues on Sunday 8 December at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.