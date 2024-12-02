The Agency viewers give verdict on new spy thriller with Downton Abbey star

Spy show fans aren't short of dramas at the moment. Following Apple TV+'s returning drama Slow Horses and Sky's new thriller A Day of the Jackal, the latest espionage offering comes in the form of Paramount +'s The Agency – and fans have given their verdict on social media.

Based on the French series Le Bureau des Légendes and adapted by Jez and John Henry Butterworth, the series stars Michael Fassbender as covert CIA agent Martian (Fassbender), who is ordered to abandon his long-term undercover operation and head back to London, leaving behind the woman he loves, Sami (played by Jodie Turner-Smith).

WATCH: The trailer for The Agency starring Michael Fassbender

The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Richard Gere as London station chief Bosko and Jeffrey Wright as Henry, the director of operations for the CIA Henry. Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville guest stars as British agent James Richardson, who has a long-standing history with Martian.

Taking to social media, fans heaped praise on the first two episodes, hailing the show as "gripping". One person penned: "The first two episodes were SO DAMN GOOD, and I'm desperately awaiting the next one. It's very gripping and highly entertaining, Michael is incredible in the central role, and I can't wait to see how the story continues to unfold. I highly recommend watching," while another viewer added: "First 2 episodes of #TheAgency are v. promising! Now have to wait a week to continue. Looking forward!"

© Nick Wall/Paramount+ Michael Fassbender stars Martian in The Agency

A third person compared the show to the award-winning thriller Homeland, writing: "If you were a fan of the show Homeland, then you’ll like this show: The Agency. Satisfies my political science, international relations major in college-self. First 2 episodes were good."

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ The series is based on the French series Le Bureau des Légendes

Fans also praised leading man Michael's performance, with one person penning: "Michael Fassbender another impossibly handsome, talented Irishman is very good in this," while another said he "did an amazing job".

For those yet to tune into the show, here's the full synopsis: "The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ Richard Gere plays Bosko

"His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ New episodes will be released on a weekly basis

The first two episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, with the remaining instalments arriving on a weekly basis on Mondays. The third episode will arrive on Monday 9 December.

The Agency is available on Paramount+.