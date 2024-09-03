The Gilded Age: See the cast at the start of their careers

Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski and Harry Richardson trod different paths before finding themselves on the set of The Gilded Age. In the early days of their careers, the cast sported entirely different looks, worlds away from their characters on the New York social scene.

Here, we're taking a trip down memory lane. Keep scrolling for the most epic throwback photos of our favourite stars, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector and Denée Benton.

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

© Getty Louisa Jacobson As the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, Louisa Jacobson became acquainted with Hollywood at a young age. Years before The Gilded Age favourite would make her acting debut, she'd already attended movie premieres alongside her A-list mom. Keeping Meryl company at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2007, Louisa was pictured on the red carpet with her naturally brunette locks. A decade later, the fledging star would land her first professional gig in Yale Repertory Theatre's production of Nambi E. Kelley's Native Son. After treading the boards in various onstage roles, Louisa was eventually cast as Marian Brook in a certain period drama, and the rest is history!

© Getty Carrie Coon Carrie Coon got her big break in 2010 when she was cast as Honey in the Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Photographed alongside her co-star, Madison Dirks, a beaming Carrie was unaware of what was to come. Two years later she would make her Broadway debut and receive a Tony nomination; three years later she'd expand into film with 2014's Gone Girl, and eleven years later she'd embody New York's resident powerhouse Bertha Russell in The Gilded Age.

© Shutterstock Harry Richardson Two years into his on-screen career, Harry Richardson landed the role of Drake Carne in ITV's adaptation of Poldark. During his time on the show, the Australian actor did plenty of press, appearing on an episode of This Morning in 2017. Aside from his modern attire, Harry doesn't look too dissimilar to his on-screen counterpart, Larry Russell, with his natural curls.

© Shutterstock Christine Baranski Like her co-stars, Christine Baranski started in theatre before crossing over to TV and film. Above she's joined by fellow actors, Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons at an awards ceremony in 1983. Internationally recognized for her blonde locks, in the early days of her career Christine looked just as stunning with a brunette bob.

© Getty Morgan Spector In 2010, Morgan Spector made his Broadway debut in A View From The Bridge. Spotted on opening night, the actor – then 29 – stepped out in a grey suit, and with much shorter hair to celebrate the milestone. By this point in his career, Morgan had starred in the film Raspberry Heaven (2004) and had also landed a minor role in Law & Order: Criminal Intent.