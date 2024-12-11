Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland spark reaction with emotional video

Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland sparked a fan reaction on Tuesday when they uploaded a touching video ahead of the hotly anticipated final on Saturday.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the pair spoke candidly about their upcoming routines, revealing how comedian Chris got particularly emotional as they practiced their Waltz.

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris are through to the Strictly final

"Our pick is the Waltz, which was one of my favourite dances," said professional dancer Dianne. "And what happened today when we practiced it, Chris? Chris got very emotional again. I can't help but get emotional when I look at your face through that, because you just look like you're enjoying it so much."

Chris, 47, admitted: "I'll be honest I got a little bit emotional before. I'm quite weak at the minute, emotionally weak. It doesn't take much to set me off. If I was to watch Pixar's Inside Out now, I don't think I'd ever regain any form of competence in life."

Later in the clip, the dancing duo became emotional after they realised that their Waltz will be their last ever routine on the dance floor. "It upset me," confessed Chris.

Dianne then spoke frankly about Chris's inspirational performances throughout the competition, explaining that "things don't need to be perfect to be successful," with Chris adding that "perfectionism is crippling".

Before signing off at the end of the video, the Australian TV star struggled to control her emotions, admitting "I'm already tearing up now Chris… We got quite emotional there."

© Guy Levy The dancing duo are fan favourites on show

Fans of the show quickly flooded the comments section with supportive messages. One follower wrote: "What a good message you are sharing- absolutely love your partnership and definitely think you are winners whatever happens on Saturday," while a second noted: "The last waltz, and now we're all crying!!! Enjoy guys!"

A third meanwhile chimed in: "We're all going to be crying on Saturday. GOOD LUCK!!!"

© Guy Levy Pete Wicks narrowly missed out on a place in the final

The final will see Chris and Dianne perform alongside JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec. The finalists will each perform a joint show dance, a judge's pick and a personal pick.

Chris has been a fan favourite ever since he wowed the judges in week one with his impressive Cha Cha Cha. He recently opened up about the pressures that come with being the programme's first blind contestant during an interview with The independent. He said he didn't want to be known as the "fun guy" before adding: "Because if I come on the air and because of my blindness I fail, that's no good for anyone.

© Shutterstock Chris McCausland went blind aged 22

"The whole point of being here is to surprise people, to represent people and maybe expose people to somebody they might think would be incapable of doing these things."

Chris went blind at the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa, which is the name given to a group of conditions that result in the gradual degeneration of the light-sensitive cells of the retina.