Jenna Bush Hager fights for unforeseen new role away from Today as Hoda Kotb weighs in

Jenna Bush Hager has some bold future plans and they are a far cry from her role on Today.

The star had the audience's attention on the NBC show this week when she revealed her hopes of landing herself a new gig.

During Today with Hoda and Jenna, the co-hosts discussed Jenna's desire to be a part of Dolly Parton's new biographical Broadway show as it searches for untapped talent around the country.

WATCH:Jenna Bush Hager auditions for Dolly Parton's Broadway show

The 43-year-old pleaded with the country music star live on-air when she said: "Dolly. Please?" before adding: "I just want a little small part."

Jenna went as far as to don an ill-fitting, blond wig and announce she was going to audition there and then.

© Today Jenna Bush Hager wears a 'Dolly Parton' wig as she tries out for her show on-air

The mom-of-three awkwardly spoke the lyrics to Dolly's hit, "Jolene," but confessed: "My voice is a little off."

She was egged on by Hoda Kotb, who demanded: "Just do it. Just sell it."

The 60-year-old then directed a plea to Dolly herself when she said: "It would be a dream, Dolly, if my friend Jenna Bush Hager might have a shot at something. All she wants is to be an extra. Just in the back, having coffee."

© Getty The pair have a lot of fun on the show

When Jenna suggested she could be a "part of the chorus," Hoda was quick to shoot her down by quickly responding: "No," much to the audience's amusement.

Dolly, 78, announced she was opening casting calls earlier this month.

In a social media post, she explained: "I want to give you the chance to help me bring my story to Broadway — and maybe even play me!

© ABC Their silly antics together will be missed

"This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who've been with me along the way," the star continued. “We're looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you're an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something."

Jenna is already a successful TV host, author and head of her own production company, so becoming a Broadway star isn't completely out of the question.

© Getty Dolly has a new Broadway show about her life

Jenna and Hoda are gearing up for a big change with the latter leaving Today in January 2025.

The show will become Today with Jenna and Friends, with a rotating guest list of famous faces rather than a permanent host alongside Jenna.

Shortly after the announcement, Jenna spoke on air about Hoda leaving. "I am so proud of her," she said. "Although, I will say I walk around even here, and people are like, 'Congratulations, Hoda!' And I feel like the girl that just got dumped.

© NBC The show will become Today with Jenna and Friends

"And people are like, 'You made the best choice, Hoda!' And I'm like, 'Did she? Did she make the best choice?'"

She also joked that she was going to start showing up at her door like a stalker.

"I will be there on your doorstep, and we are your friends forever," she added.