Jude Law postponed Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony after death of his beloved mother

Jude Law has opened up about the bittersweet moment of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following the loss of his beloved mother, Maggie. The British actor, 51, revealed that the ceremony was delayed due to her passing, calling it an emotional experience.

Speaking to People shortly after the event, Jude shared: "It's been actually quite a long process because I found out and was originally going to have the service a couple of weeks back. And actually, I lost my mum. So we had to delay it."

A final gift

© Getty Jude Law poses with his star during the Jude Law Star Ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard

Jude described the star as a "final gift" that brought his family together. He explained: "In a very odd way as a kind of final gift, it meant that a few more of my family could actually be here."

The actor was joined at the ceremony by his wife, Phillipa Coan, and two of his children, Rafferty and Iris. Despite the sadness surrounding the event, the gathering turned into a celebration of Jude's remarkable career and a touching tribute to his late mother.

Paying tribute to his mum

© Getty Jude Law paid tribute to his mother

While Jude didn't mention his mother's passing directly in his speech, he honoured her influence on his career. He shared fond memories of growing up with parents who nurtured his love of cinema.

He said: "I had a mother who showed me the great silent movies and comedies and musicals and dramas of the Hollywood Golden Era, American new wave, [and] foreign movies. And I had a dad who took me in the '70s and '80s to blockbuster movies where we ate our bodyweight in popcorn and chocolate."

Jude added: "To have a place here among the talent that I grew up watching in all those films is both sublime and ridiculous."

A family affair

© Getty Jude Law with his family

Jude couldn't contain his smile as his star was unveiled on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. His family, including his wife and children, proudly watched the special moment unfold.

In his speech, Jude thanked his family for their unwavering support. "I've been very, very lucky to have had a family around me that have lived with and supported my passion for acting and filmmaking," he said.

Jude's close relationship with his mother

© Getty Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend the Jude Law Star Ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard

Maggie Law was a schoolteacher who married Jude's father, Peter, in 1967. The couple raised Jude in the Lewisham district of London, where he began his acting career in theatre before transitioning to TV and film.

Maggie often accompanied Jude to premieres in the early stages of his career and was a steadfast supporter of his work. Her influence clearly left a lasting impact on the actor's journey.

A storied career

© Getty Images Jude Law attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Jude's career spans three decades and includes standout roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley, for which he won a BAFTA Award and earned an Oscar nomination, Sherlock Holmes, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Looking ahead, Jude is set to star in The Order alongside Nicholas Hoult and Jurnee Smollett. Despite his accomplishments, the Hollywood Walk of Fame star remains a significant milestone in his career.

Jude also revealed just the other day that a sequel to The Holiday is now in the works, with director Nancy Meyers returning to helm the project. This was an announcement that pretty much broke the Internet.

Balancing family and success

© Getty Jude Law arrives at the Jude Law Tribute during the 47th Mill Valley Film Festival

Jude is a father of seven, sharing Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy with ex-wife Sadie Frost. He also has a daughter, Sophia, with model Samantha Burke, and a daughter, Ada, with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding. Last year, he welcomed his second child with Phillipa.

In his speech, Jude reflected on the importance of family: "Some of those members of my lovely family are here today. And they know what they mean to me. I love them so much."