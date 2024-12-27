Today star's appearance called out by co-host after unexpected on-air outfit

It was an awkward return to work for Today star Vicky Nguyen on Thursday after she was called out by her co-host live on air.

The NBC correspondent suffered an embarrassing moment when her co-anchor, Peter Alexander pointed out her unexpected choice of footwear while discussing the Christmas sales.

Vicky looked chic in a purple pantsuit but focus soon shifted to her shoes after Peter asked her to "kick up" her feet and reveal her "Christmas slippers" – which were a pair of neon yellow Ugg boots.

Despite Vicky's protests, the camera focused in on her comfortable shoes, which Peter quipped were "a good look" with her smart ensemble.

Explaining her wardrobe faux pas, Vicky said: "This is the day after Christmas, kind of like mom brain moment where I thought I had the shoes, and I didn't have the shoes."

Vicky – who is mom to daughters Emerson, 15, Odessa, 12, and Renley, eight – then revealed that their director had "cropped out" her Ugg boots from the live shot before Peter brought attention to them.

While she had her team giggling, Vicky happily pointed out: "Listen, they're very comfortable, I will say."

Following the episode, Vicky admitted that she will be following her stage manager's advice in the future and leaving a pair of shoes at the office.

"I plan to do [it] in the new year to avoid future show-drobe malfunctions," she told Today.com after the episode. "I totally blanked on bringing shoes this morning and wore my comfy UGG platforms which happen to be neon yellow."

There is also no bad blood between Vicky and Peter after he called her out on her wardrobe mishap.

"All in good fun, so I don't have any beef with him," she said. "I will say, it reminds me of a couple times I've gotten dressed in the dark and ended up with two watches on my wrist."

Vicky shared a clip of the incident on Instagram, which she captioned: "That time @peteralexandertv outed me for rolling in slippers. Ya got me. This is normal Vicky in her natural habitat. Business on top, Uggs on bottom."

Her followers came to her defence and loved her unexpected choice of footwear, with one responding: "We are all human! Love that this happened and enjoy those comfy shoes! Let's normalize all of this."

A second said: "I love watching you every day and you were rockin' those Uggs!!!" A third added: "Honestly I thought it was a new trend that somehow I didn’t know about! You looked cute though!"

Vicky has stood in on Today a few times over the festive period, including last week when she joined Al Roker and Savannah Sellers on the Third Hour.

Today will look very different in the New Year following Hoda Kotb's announcement on September 26 that she is leaving the show to spend more time with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

Craig will succeed Hoda as the anchor of NBC's flagship morning show and will take up the leading role alongside Savannah Guthrie after Hoda leaves on January 10, filling her shoes from January 13.