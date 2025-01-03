Netflix adds one of 'the best films of the year' with a close-to-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has just added Elvis, one of the most acclaimed films of recent years, to its streaming catalogue. The biographical drama, directed by Baz Luhrmann, explores the life and career of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll.

Starring Austin Butler in the titular role, the film has been widely celebrated for its dazzling visuals and Austin's captivating portrayal of the legendary performer. Released in 2022, Elvis quickly became a fan and critic favourite, earning a near-perfect 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rave reviews and accolades

© Warner Bros. Pictures Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Elvis

Fans have praised the film's visual splendour and Butler's performance. One Rotten Tomatoes user wrote: "The visuals of the movie were absolutely stunning. I was mesmerised and amazed throughout its entire duration. Austin Butler completely nailed his part."

Another user added: "Austin Butler's performance was beautiful, captivating, and insightful. Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin are so talented in their visual creations. All of them should have swept the Oscars for this brilliant film!"

WATCH: Austin Butler pay tribute Presley family following Lisa Marie death after BAFTA win

Critics were equally impressed, with many calling it one of the best films of the year. Film critic Joonatan Itkonen described Elvis as "a powerhouse of music, superb performances, and immaculate filmmaking. One of the best films of the year – any year."

The Observer praised Austin's portrayal, stating: "Of the actors who have previously tried to bottle Elvis's lightning-like magic, none has come close to the physical, emotional, and electrical energy that throbs through Austin Butler's titular performance here."

An award-winning performance

© Warner Bros. Pictures Austin Butler shines as Elvis

Austin's dedication to the role earned him multiple accolades, including a Bafta and a Golden Globe for Best Actor. He also received an Oscar nomination, solidifying his status as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.

In an interview with Deadline, Austin described the immense pressure of playing such an iconic figure: "It was such a huge chunk of my life that I was doing nothing else, so there are certain parts of it which will be infused in my DNA."

The actor faced unique challenges while preparing for the role, including adopting Presley's famous Southern drawl and undergoing a physical transformation to portray the singer at different stages of his life.

A demanding transformation

© Warner Bros. Pictures Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

To embody an older Elvis, Austin gained weight using an unconventional method. "I'd heard that Ryan Gosling, when he was going to do The Lovely Bones, microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So, I started doing that," he shared.

"I would go get two dozen doughnuts and eat them all. It's fun for a week or so, and then you feel awful with yourself," he admitted.

The rigorous demands of the role also took a toll on Austin's vocal cords. "I probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," he told Graham Norton. "One song took 40 takes!"

A career-defining role

© Warner Bros. Pictures Austin has Elvis in Elvis which is now on Netflix

Although Austin has enjoyed a successful career with roles in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Masters of the Air, and The Bikeriders, Elvis remains his most celebrated performance.

Fans can now relive the actor's electrifying portrayal of Elvis Presley on Netflix, where the film is already generating buzz. Whether you're a long-time Elvis fan or new to his music, this is one cinematic experience not to be missed.

With its close-to-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews, Elvis is sure to become a favourite on Netflix's streaming platform.