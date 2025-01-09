Craig Melvin missing from Today seat just days before new role on show

Craig Melvin took a break from The Today Show studios on Thursday January 9 for an emotionally challenging career moment, and just days before he will take over Hoda Kotb's daily seat.

The news anchor was in Washington DC to report on the funeral of President Jimmy Carter, reporting from the snow outside the Washington National Cathedral back to his colleagues in New York City.

"Honored to be reporting live from the Washington National Cathedral for this important day. Rest in peace, President Carter," Craig captioned a carousel of snaps he took of the Cathedral and himself outside.

It's been an emotional week at 30 Rock in New York, with Hoda's last day fast approaching. The show has dedicated itself to the longtime host, who will leave her friends and colleagues for fresh pastures on January 10.

Hoda Kotb reacts as Craig Melvin is announced as her Today Show replacement

Veteran host Craig will take up the leading role alongside Savannah Guthrie in the 7am and 8am time, after years in the Third Hour show.

The fourth hour is hosted by Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager, but will change to Today with Jenna & Friends.

Hoda praised the decision to put Craig alongside Savannah, telling him live on air that he was "literally made for this job," adding: "You have all the things this job needs."

Craig and Lindsay Czarniak have been married since 2011

His wife Lindsay also couldn't continue her joy, writing on social media: "My heart is honestly bursting. Craig Melvin. I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are."She continued: "I am overwhelmed by the emotions that have come along with watching this morning’s announcement of you being named the new co-host of the Today Show.

"I think seeing the news become official alongside your TV family has made it hit home even more what a true blessing this is."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig will join Savannah and replace Hoda on the first two hours of Today Show

Craig's time in DC came as former President of the United States Jimmy Carter was laid to rest with a state funeral.

All the living Presidents of the United States — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — joined President elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, who delivered the eulogy, at the service.

© Getty Images From L to R, front row, US President Joe Biden, First Lady Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamla Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, second row, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, his wife Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter

Other notable figures in politics and entertainment were also in attendance, including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" at the service.

Steven Ford, the son of late President Gerald Ford, delivered a humorous yet deeply emotional and personal eulogy on behalf of his father, Gerald Ford, another former President.

Ford and Carter had both promised each other they would deliver eulogies at the other's funeral, and Ford wrote his 19 years earlier, before he died in 2006.