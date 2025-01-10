Caroline Flack's mother to explore daughter's life in new Disney Plus documentary

Disney Plus has announced a new documentary about the late Caroline Flack. The film will explore her life and career through the eyes of her mother, Christine Flack.

The documentary, currently titled Caroline, will be produced by Curious Films. The production company previously worked on Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death in 2021.

WATCH: Stars perform at Flackstock festival in honour of Caroline Flack

Christine Flack shares her motivation

© Getty Images Caroline Flack at The BRIT Awards 2019

Christine, 73, has said she feels compelled to understand the events leading to her daughter's death. She explained: "I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it's something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging."

She added: "I'm pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie's story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her."

The focus of the documentary

© Getty Christine will be talking about her daughter, Caroline, in the new documentary

The documentary will feature interviews with Caroline's family and friends. It will also reflect on her career and the impact she had on the entertainment industry.

Executive producer Dov Freedman said: "It's not often that you feel the need to return to a subject, but nearly five years after Caroline's tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed."

Caroline Flack's career and tragic death

© Getthy Caroline Flack attending the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall

Caroline, who was born in London and grew up in Norfolk, became one of the UK's most popular TV presenters. She was best known for hosting Love Island from 2015 to 2019 and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

In February 2020, Caroline died by suicide at the age of 40. This followed news that prosecutors would press ahead with an assault charge after an incident involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December 2019.

Disney Plus and Curious Films collaborate

© Getty Caroline Flack seen on the red carpet during The BRIT Awards 2019

The film will be directed by Christian Collerton and produced by Sophie Clayton-Payne. It is set to release later this year on Disney Plus.

Gaby Aung, Senior Manager of Unscripted at Disney Plus, said: "We're privileged to be working with Christine Flack and our production partners at Curious, as we follow a family's pursuit for answers and celebrate Caroline's legacy five years on from her tragic death."

A reflection on Caroline's legacy

© Getty Caroline Flack attending the Global Gift Gala at Kimpton Fitzroy in London

The documentary aims to provide insight into Caroline's life while addressing the unanswered questions surrounding her death. Christine hopes it will bring clarity and understanding for those who loved her daughter.

Christine's journey to uncover the truth will undoubtedly resonate with many viewers. The film will celebrate Caroline's achievements and explore the challenges she faced.

If you are struggling, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org.