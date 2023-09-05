Today Show star marks huge milestone in personal life live on air

Today Show star Sheinelle Jones marked a huge milestone during Monday's episode of the NBC morning program.

The journalist, who usually hosts the Third Hour, stepped in for main hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in their absence and was joined by co-star Tom Llamas.

At the start of the show, the 45-year-old revealed that she celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with her husband Uche Ojeh over the weekend.

After introducing the show, Tom turned to Sheinelle to congratulate her on the special occasion. "Hey Sheinelle, I want to say happy anniversary. How many years?"

"16 years," she replied, prompting Tom to marvel at the achievement: "Wow".

© Sheinelle Jones/Instagram Sheinelle Jones with her husband Uche

"I know," replied Sheinelle, adding: "16 years and we're still going!"

Sheinelle also celebrated her anniversary with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sharing a carousel of photos from the happy day, including one of the couple standing at the altar together, the journalist penned in the caption: "Happy Anniversary Uche. It's amazing how life works sometimes.

"I was born in Philly … moved away as a baby … visited my father every summer after my parents separated … but I never imagined I'd end up having some of the best years of my life and career there, getting married in Philly, and ultimately having 3 kids at the same hospital where I was born. We've created beautiful memories…. here's to a lifetime more. 16 years!"

Sheinelle's followers flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Happy Anniversary! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness!" while another added: "Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple!"

© Photo: Instagram Sheinelle with her husband Uche and their three children, Kayin, Uche, and Clara.

Fellow TV host Mike Jerrick also commented on the post, penning: "Yay! Happy anniversary!"

Who is Today Show star Sheinelle Jones' husband?

Sheinelle is married to Uche Ojeh, who works as a consultant in New York City.

The couple met at Northwestern University, when Sheinelle was a freshman and Uche was viewing the campus on a visiting day with his dad. They got talking when Uche asked for directions and started dating soon after.

Sheinelle pictured with her family

Following an eight-year long-distance relationship, Uche proposed in the middle of a rain storm during a trip back to their university town, Evanston in Illinois.

The lovebirds tied the knot in Philadelphia in 2007 and went on to welcome three children: sons Kayin, Uche, and daughter Clara.

© NBC Sheinelle's children visited the Today studio in April

On raising her children, Sheinelle previously spoke of the importance of her children embracing their father's Nigerian culture. "I think it is important to my husband that my kids are brought up knowing his side and his culture," she said during an episode of Today last year.

The TV star is clearly a doting mom to her three kids and even brought them to work with her back in April. Taking to Instagram with a series of snaps of her children in Studio 1A, Sheinelle wrote in the caption: "#bringyourchildtoworkday — This is the first time my kiddos have seen me do the show in the studio! I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too."