Savannah Guthrie shocks co-hosts with revelation on The Today Show

Savannah Guthrie sent shock waves through Studio 1A on Friday as she admitted to not having watched two cult classic movies from the '80s.

© NBC Savannah sat alongside Carson and Craig

Sitting alongside her Today Show co-stars, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin, the panel discussed the breaking news circulating Richard Donner's 1985 adventure comedy The Goonies.

Carson said: "There's some huge news tied to that beloved film this morning."

Savannah left her NBC co-hosts stunned as she added: "If I tell you guys that I've never seen the goonies can we still be friends?."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Savannah shocked her new co-host

Carson and Craig looked uncertain as they responded "yes" in unison. However, the 51-year-old anchor then laid down an important rule for Savannah. "You've had to see either the Goonies or Stand by Me. One of them," said Carson.

While the mother-of-two appeared guilty, Craig asked: "Have you seen Stand by Me?." Savannah replied with hesitation: "You know, I don't know if I have."

The pair appeared stunned, with Craig announcing: "We've got work to do." However, Savannah promised her co-stars that she would watch both of the '80s cult classics, as she replied: "I'll do that this weekend."

© John Sciulli/BEI/Shutterstock Joey Pantoliano, Jeff Cohen, Lupe Ontiveros, Richard Donner, Jonathan Ke Quan, Robert Davi and Corey Feldman at the Goonies 25th Anniversary Treasure Hunt in 2010

The conversation was sparked due to a new Goonies movie reportedly being in the works at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the studio has put a sequel of the film into development and will bring back the original co-writer Chris Columbus to scribe the script. Chris worked alongside Steven Spielberg on the original masterpiece.

However, no release date or cast has been revealed, with fans hoping to see the return of the original stars, including Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Sean Austin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, and Kerri Green.

The news comes after Warner Bros Motion Picture Group announced the exit of Worldwide Marketing President Josh Goldstine and International Theatrical Distribution President Andrew Cripps last week.

Savannah and Craig's first week as official co-anchors hit a rocky start when the 53-year-old was absent from the show on Thursday, with Laura Jarrett standing in for her.

© Getty Images Craig and Savannah bid farewell to Hoda Kotb

However, viewers were delighted to see the host back on Friday as she shared she had Norovirus. Savannah explained: "It blazed through the house but it was a quick mover." She confirmed that she, her two children, and her husband Michael Feldman were now "all better."

Craig took over from Hoda Kotb on the Today Show after the fan-favorite bid farewell to the program last week following her almost two-decade-long career with NBC.