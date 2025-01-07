Today's Jenna Bush Hager left 'beyond thrilled' as she makes co-host announcement

Jenna Bush Hager has revealed her upcoming guest hosts following Hoda Kotb's departure from the Today Show — and it includes Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johannson.

Avengers star Scarlett will host alongside Jenna for the week beginning January 21 and longtime news anchor Jenna has admitted it is a "wild dream".

"The fact that she’s coming to give us a week of her time, she could be doing anything, is a testament to the show that we have built," she said. "So I am beyond thrilled. I cannot wait. We’ve never seen Scarlett Johansson host a daytime show before!"

Watch as Jenna Bush Hager reveals new co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends

Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer will also join the show as co-hosts.

The announcement was made to People and Jenna and Hoda Kotb later spoke on the Tuesday January 7 episode about the incredible news, with Jenna admitting that she had "so many fun things planned" with Scarlett.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, January 6, 2025

"First of all, you guys had a great click. She is an awesome person," Hoda added, revealing that last time Scarlett was in the studio Jenna had asked if Scarlett would be one of the women to join her on the co-hosting spot.

"I think we’re gonna have a blast," Jenna concluded.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda has been on the Today Show since 2018

Today with Jenna & Friends will launch January 13, following Hoda's last day on January 10.

"What's so cool about it is that it really does feel like we're pulling up chairs for all different types of people," Jenna shared. "Yes, we have actors, but we also have comedians and people in media. And I think that really is what we're hoping to have: a total representation of who watches our show and something for every viewer."

© NBC Hoda left her cohosts in tears when she made the announcement

Hoda has been a co-anchor on the show since 2018, and she confirmed her exit in September 2024 to devote more time to her two young daughters, as well as pursue other endeavors.

In an emotional statement she wrote: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure."

The moment was also shared live on air alongside her Today Show friends.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she told her co-hosts.