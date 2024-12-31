Paul Hollywood is a legend to Bake Off fans with his blue steel stare and his seal of approval in the form of his famous 'Hollywood Handshakes', but away from his omniscient presence as a judge on the beloved Channel 4 programme, he prefers to keep things low-key.

The 58-year-old and his wife, Melissa Spalding, who he wed in Cyprus last year, live in a beautiful 18th-century farmhouse near Ashford, estimated to cost around £1 million.

Paul doesn't speak about his love life much but in a new interview with The Times, he revealed that he enjoys a quieter life away from the public eye.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Paul and Melissa in summer 2024

Paul and his wife's quiet life in countryside

Paul and Melissa live in their Grade-II listed home in the countryside which boasts four bedrooms, eight acres of land and a stunning garden with a pizza oven (naturally).

But rather than living the high life of a celebrity, Paul admitted: "I'm in bed by half-ten," proving he prefers a cosy night in with his loved one. "I don't go out much. I live in quite a rural location, in the middle of nowhere."

He added: "I don't go to a lot of red-carpet stuff. I don’t go to the parties up in London. I don’t like London."

On his television persona, he said: "That's the guy on Bake Off. That's not the guy at home. Very different. "I'm an introvert. All my family will tell you that I'm quite shy. So, it's weird that I'm doing this job, but it found me, I didn't hunt for it."

Although he has no problem with fans approaching him, he does draw the line at giving handshakes on the basis of hygiene.

"I never get annoyed at the public approaching me; they have genuine questions about baking or Bake Off. I'll spend time with them, it’s part of my job."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock, Shutterstock Paul Hollywood and Melissa Spalding married last year

Who is Paul Hollywood's wife?

Melissa Spalding is an old friend of Paul's and a former pub landlady.

The couple have been together since 2020 after meeting at the Chequers Inn where the 40-year-old used to work. This is Paul's second marriage, having split from his ex-wife Alexandra back in 2017 over cheating allegations.

© Instagram Paul Hollywood has a pizza oven at home

Following the end of their relationship, Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam for two years before splitting in 2019.

In 2023, Melissa and Paul said "I do" at the Ayia Athanasia chapel, which is situated on the grounds of the luxury Anassa Hotel. The newlyweds and their guests later enjoyed a reception and party in the hotel grounds, with over 75 of their closest family and friends in attendance including Paul's Bake Off co-star, Prue Leith.