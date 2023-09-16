Robin Roberts' revelation about living situation with wife Amber in unearthed interview

Robin Roberts recently married her partner Amber Laign after 18 years together and now, a sweet interview from the first time she opened up about her girlfriend on TV has been unearthed from The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

At the time, the Good Morning America host told Ellen that Amber wasn't as keen to be in the spotlight, but that she was "very, very supportive" of her.

What's more, Robin discussed the couple's living situation during the week while the star works in New York.

"I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

A few years later though, Amber and Robin moved into their Connecticut home together - although they still lived apart in the week. This changed during the pandemic though, as Robin stayed hosted GMA remotely from their luxury pad. They mostly now call that beautiful property their home.

Still though, when Robin works in New York, she still stays nearby the ABC studios so that she can easily commute in the early mornings, and Amber doesn't always go with her. So it seems they still thrive from some time apart.

Robin and Amber recently tied the knot at their incredible home. They said 'I Do' on September 8 with their loved ones - including many of her GMA co-hosts and crew witnessing their nuptials.

Robin and Amber have since shared plenty of photos and footage from their special day, much to the delight of fans.

They've had been dating for 18 years but decided at the beginning of the year that it was the right time to get married, especially after facing a lot of health challenges in their personal lives.

Robin and Amber are married

They have both overcome their battles though - with Robin undergoing a bone marrow transplant and breast cancer and more recently Amber beating breast cancer too.

While they don't have any children together, their beloved rescue dog, Lukas, is their baby. He played a special role at the wedding, dressed in a tiny tuxedo.

The besotted pet owners also used Lukas to announce that they had got married on social media, by posting a picture of him on his Instagram account, alongside the caption: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

