GMA's Eva Pilgrim shares emotional story live on air - watch

Good Morning America's Eva Pilgrim shared news about an emotional story live on the show Monday morning. The reporter – who was recently promoted from her weekend GMA spot to join GMA3 on weekdays – hosted a news segment all about two formerly conjoined twins who, almost 20 years after their separation, had returned to the hospital to meet with the surgeons who performed the amazing surgery.

Introducing the "remarkable" story, Eva explained: "Separating conjoined twins is an incredibly high risk operation that takes many hours to perform. Even with surgery," she added: "Only 60% of separated cases survive, and that is what makes Erin and Jade's story so special – not only are there now teens surviving – they're both college students who are thriving."

WATCH: Eva explains the history of conjoined twins Erin and Jade

Eva's report showed how Erin and Jade recently met with the specialist surgeons and hospital staff involved in their separation, 19 years on from the historic day. Having been joined at the chest, the operation was not expected to be an easy one and there were many worries about whether it would be possible to save both lives – however the reality was the operation proceeded speedily and successfully.

© Getty Images Eva Pilgrim reporting on GMA in 2022

The story of their independent lives since that date was also a very uplifting one, as the 40-year-old TV star went on to detail how Erin and Jade are now both successful sports stars. Jade is a track and field hockey athlete, meanwhile Erin – who uses a wheelchair following a spinal stroke she experienced during the operation – competes in division one wheelchair basketball, and along with her team just won the national championship.

Eva's report shows that despite her new position as a GMA3 anchor, she will still also be working as a segment host at other hours too. On Saturday May 13, the GMA star broke down in tears as she was honored by her weekend show colleagues on her final day.

After segments from her mom and husband, and even a special appearance by her one-year-old daughter, Eva was praised by her co-star Whit Johnson, who shared how much he "looked up to her." His kind words had Eva finally letting the emotions out about leaving her post of five years as she exclaimed: "I told you not to make me cry!"

© ABC News Eva Pilgrim has been reporting live for years

"We admire you so much, and you have worked so hard to get here… and you get your weekends back!" said Whit sweetly, adding: "We are so happy for you and so proud of you, and we will follow the example you set for us."

The GMA star's fellow co-anchor Janai Norman added: "You have worked so hard. I remember in 2016 sitting as a reporter in Orlando watching you on this particular Saturday on World News, and for so many people you were the goal… this promotion is so richly deserved."

© Instagram Eva with her husband, dog and newborn baby

Eva then thanked the pair and quipped: "We have been family, we survived the pandemic together and so many life experiences - and you are not rid of me, my office is still next to yours!"

