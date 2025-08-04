11 TV couples who had real life relationships

Lively and Badgley were the ‘it’ couple of the 2000s, much like their on-screen on-off couple Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey. Following three years together, the couple called it quits, keeping their split so under wraps that the Gossip Girl cast and crew were unaware, in an effort to keep their personal lives out of their work. Lively told Vanity Fair in 2017, “...there was one point where we were just afraid of how our personal lives…could be perceived by our bosses. [But then] we were like, ‘Oh no, that’s exactly what they want.’ They wanted that, because it fed their whole narrative.’” Although the pair are both happily married to other people now, their in-real-life partnership continues to captivate die-hard fans of the cult classic teen drama.

