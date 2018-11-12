I'm a Celebrity 2018: see the contestants arrive in Australia

...
I'm a Celebrity 2018: see the contestants arrive in Australia
You're reading

I'm a Celebrity 2018: see the contestants arrive in Australia

1/6
Next

Christmas ads 2018: Watch the best released so far
dec-holly-im-a-celebrity
Photo: © ITV

Fans are just days away from the new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and ahead of the launch, a number of stars have landed in Australia. While this year's line-up won't be confirmed until the start of the show, the celebrity sightings in Brisbane Airport seem to have given the game away. Click through the gallery to see who's entering the jungle…

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly are gearing up for their presenting roles, with Dec playfully poking fun at his best friend Ant McPartlin, who has stepped down from his duties this year. Sharing a photo on Instagram with Holly, Dec wrote: "Ant's looking well don't you think!? I'm joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night. D." Holly also shared the official picture, writing simply: "And so it begins… @imacelebrity," alongside plenty of spider emojis.

The new series is due to start on Sunday 18 November at 9pm.

fleur-east-im-a-celebrity
Photo: © Rex

Fleur East

X Factor finalist Fleur East was pictured wheeling her suitcases through Brisbane Airport on Sunday, exactly one week before the show launches. The singer, who was rumoured to be joining the show back in September, is a firm part of the ITV family, having finished runner-up in Simon Cowell's singing competition.

harry-redknapp
Photo: © Rex

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp's name was bandied around in October, when the retired football manager was said to have signed on the dotted line. Harry, 71, also arrived in Australia on Sunday, and he seems to have packed lightly – only bringing one suitcase for the reality TV show.

Malique-Thompson-Dwyer-im-a-celebrity
Photo: © Rex

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer touched down in Brisbane on Monday. The 20-year-old, who is best known for playing Prince McQueen on the soap, is reported to have signed his contract back in July.

nick-knowles-im-a-celebrity
Photo: © Rex

Nick Knowles

The DIY: SOS presenter seemed to confirm his appearance on the show days before its launch. Nick, 56, retweeted a post by author Mike Panett, who had written: "So our @MrNickKnowles is heading down under to take part in this year's @ImACelebrity, I'm sure the entire Team 999 family and DIY SOS fans wish him well (and vote for him to do challenges). Seriously - A top guy, so let's get behind him."

sair-khan-im-a-celebrity
Photo: © Rex

Sair Khan

Coronation Street actress Sair Khan was rumoured to be entering the jungle back in October. And on Monday, Sair, 30, lived up to the reports as she was pictured pushing her bags through Brisbane Airport.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries