I'm a Celebrity 2018: see the contestants arrive in Australia

Fans are just days away from the new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and ahead of the launch, a number of stars have landed in Australia. While this year's line-up won't be confirmed until the start of the show, the celebrity sightings in Brisbane Airport seem to have given the game away. Click through the gallery to see who's entering the jungle…
Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly are gearing up for their presenting roles, with Dec playfully poking fun at his best friend Ant McPartlin, who has stepped down from his duties this year. Sharing a photo on Instagram with Holly, Dec wrote: "Ant's looking well don't you think!? I'm joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night. D." Holly also shared the official picture, writing simply: "And so it begins… @imacelebrity," alongside plenty of spider emojis.
The new series is due to start on Sunday 18 November at 9pm.