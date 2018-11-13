View Galleries
-
I'm a Celebrity 2018: Harry Redknapp leads rumoured contestants
-
Rumoured stars who have signed up to I'm a Celebrity 2018 including Kate Garraway
-
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 rumoured line-up
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Festival of Remembrance together for first time – all the pictures
After a busy 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent some quality time with the rest of the...
-
Dancing on Ice 2019 - all of the couples confirmed so far