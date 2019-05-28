﻿
Love Island stars and their surprising celebrity connections

Well, who knew?

love-island-curtis-and-aj-pritchard
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

This time next week, the new Love Island contestants will be celebrities in their own right after millions of viewers tune in to see them enter the villa. But it seems this year's singletons already have various claims to fame, whether they're a sibling of someone in the public eye, or a close friend. Let's take a look at some of the most surprising links these Islanders, past and present, have with celebrities…

Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard

AJ, is that you? Strictly fans might do a double take when they see the dancer's younger brother Curtis, 23, walk into the villa next week. Curtis, who is also a ballroom and Latin dancer, has performed on Dancing with the Stars Ireland but this summer he's hoping to find the love of his life in Majorca.

After the line-up was revealed, AJ, 24, shared a photo of the lookalike siblings on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so proud of you @curtispritchard12 … can't wait to Watch, SUPPORT & Laugh at you @loveisland #family."

amber-gill-with-ellie-brown-and-adam-collard
2/13

Amber Gill and Ellie Brown and Adam Collard

Newcastle is a small world. The 21-year-old beauty therapist knows former Islanders Adam Collard and Ellie Brown from back home. "Everyone knows everyone in Newcastle!" she said.

amy-and-liam-payne
3/13

Amy Hart and Liam Payne

The self-professed Bridget Jones of her group, Amy has partied with singer Liam Payne. The air hostess, 26, revealed: "I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there. We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said 'Hey, you alright? What's your name?' He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together. I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts. I was on Sugarscape and I was getting hate from ten-year-olds because they thought I was dating him!"

Amy, who is also a cabin crew manager, added: "Also I met Piers Morgan on a flight once… that famous Love Island fan! I had him and his boys coming home from a lads' trip to the cricket. They were such a lovely family."

lucie-donlan-and-charlie-frederick
4/13

Lucie Donlan and Charlie Frederick

Lucie dated last year's Islander Charlie a few weeks after he came out of the villa. The pair broke up in January, and Charlie has since spoken about his ex, telling the Mail Online: "[She's] most definitely not looking for love! She's only 21! I hope she's going in there with the right intentions. She'll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean."

camilla-thurlow-and-prince-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Camilla Thurlow and Prince Harry

She's remained coy about those Prince Harry rumours, but during a game of truth or dare with fellow Islander Sam, she was asked about the speculation. Camilla did nothing to quash the rumours, smiling and saying: "Honestly, a lady never tells."

The reality TV star hinted about her past in her introduction video. When asked if she’s ever dated anyone famous, she shyly said: "I think maybe we all have skeletons in our closet… but it’s good to have a bit of mystery."

paul-knops-and-britney-spears
6/13

Paul Knops and Britney Spears

The Love Island finalist was extremely close to Britney Spears at one point… He starred as her lover in her 2016 music video for Make Me. Paul opened up about their friendship while dating Laura in the villa, admitting: "Me and Britney were friends for a bit. I got to know her really well during the making of the video."

Laura looked less than pleased with the news, asking: "How old is Britney now? I think she's pushing 40. Britney's 40, and I'm not even 30. You like younger girls, do you not?"

sam-bird-and-toff-love-island
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Sam Bird and Georgia Toffolo

Sam, who famously dated loyal Georgia in the villa last year, is a personal trainer who counts Made in Chelsea's Toff among his famous clients. Before joining Love Island, Sam posted several photos and videos with the I'm a Celebrity winner during their training sessions at the gymn and in Battersea Park.

danny-dyer-and-dani-dyer
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

Dani Dyer and Danny Dyer

The reality TV star and last year's Love Island champion lasted a few minutes in the villa before name-dropping her famous dad Danny. Dani, 23, is incredibly close to her dad. "I was a baby when I had Dani – I couldn't even shave," the actor, 41, has previously told HELLO! magazine. "So me and my eldest daughter have grown up together. We are very close and she can tell me anything."

samira-mighty-and-chris-pine
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

Samira Mighty and Chris Pine

Last year's Islander Samira once dated the Hollywood actor. "I went to the GQ Man of the Year after party, and I thought I recognised this guy. I knew him from the Disney Channel," Samira told Digital Spy. "I thought, 'My God, he was in that movie with Lindsay Lohan,' and he kind of moved to me and I thought, 'He seems fun, he seems cool.'"

The pair swapped numbers and went on a swanky date at Soho Hotel, but didn't take their romance any further. They still keep in touch – in fact, last summer Chris texted her to meet up, but Samira had to decline as she was appearing on Love Island.

jack-fincham-and-casey-batchelor
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Jack Fincham and Casey Batchelor

Last year's Love Island winner Jack is good friends with his boss, Dane Goodson, who is actually engaged to Casey Batchelor! The group have been hanging out for years and Casey even filmed gangster movie Bonded by Blood 2 with Jack's ex, Dani Dyer, in 2015.

laura-anderson-and-dane-barrows
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers

The air hostess dated the Another Level popstar before she entered the villa last year. Taking to Instagram in February 2018, Laura posted a sun-drenched selfie of the pair and teased: "Squinty Mc Squinterson and Dj Mclovin."

marcel-blazin-squad
Photo: © Rex
12/13

Marcel and Blazin' Squad

The former Islander was actually part of hip hop group Blazin' Squad and in his heyday was known as Rocky B Plat'num. He would proudly introduce himself to his fellow Islanders, saying: "I used to be in Blazin' Squad."

After leaving the villa, he told The Guardian: "I was famous when I was in the band, but it was nothing like this. It was crazy. It could go to your head, but we always had good people around us. You couldn't really go to the shops or anything, so we'd be at our homes, writing songs."

tommy-and-tyson-fury
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury

The 20-year-old boxer from Manchester has a very famous sibling – his older brother Tyson Fury, 30. But Tommy insists: "I'm my own man and I've said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don't want to be labelled as his little brother, I'm my own man and I'm doing the best that I can do in life and that's all I'm setting out to achieve."

