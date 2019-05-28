Love Island stars and their surprising celebrity connections

This time next week, the new Love Island contestants will be celebrities in their own right after millions of viewers tune in to see them enter the villa. But it seems this year's singletons already have various claims to fame, whether they're a sibling of someone in the public eye, or a close friend. Let's take a look at some of the most surprising links these Islanders, past and present, have with celebrities…
Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard
AJ, is that you? Strictly fans might do a double take when they see the dancer's younger brother Curtis, 23, walk into the villa next week. Curtis, who is also a ballroom and Latin dancer, has performed on Dancing with the Stars Ireland but this summer he's hoping to find the love of his life in Majorca.
After the line-up was revealed, AJ, 24, shared a photo of the lookalike siblings on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so proud of you @curtispritchard12 … can't wait to Watch, SUPPORT & Laugh at you @loveisland #family."
MORE: See the full Love Island 2019 line-up here!