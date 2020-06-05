Many of us are feeling the strain of living in isolation and clearly celebrities are no different. Due to spending more and more time together in one space, a number of our favourite TV stars have been venting about their partners' rather irritating habits they've picked up along the way or rather, noticed more since lockdown. From ignoring kitchen chores to tapping noisily on keyboards while working from home, take a look through our round-up of hilariously annoying habits. We think you'll be able to relate…
Peter Andre
Peter Andre recently revealed that his wife Emily was frustrated with him after he accidentally showed their youngest Theo's face live on TV. The Mysterious Girl singer was appearing on Loose Women via video link when the show cut to him and an excitable Theo on his lap. The father-of-four tried every effort to keep the three-year-old's face covered with his hand, however Theo's face was seen by the audience and panellists. The little one's identity is usually kept off social media, so Emily wasn't best pleased with the incident. Taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of the TV moment, the doting dad remarked: "I'm sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."
