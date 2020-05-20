Phoebe's triplets
After Phoebe's brother Frank Junior and his partner Alice asked her to carry their baby, they were not expecting triplets! The babies that played Leslie, Chandler and Frank Jr Jr were uncredited, but by season six, the triplets appeared as toddlers when Phoebe, Monica and Chandler tried their hand at babysitting. These triplets were actually played by quadruplets Alexis, Cole, Justin and Paul Cimoch.
In season ten, the triplets appeared again with Dante Pastula playing Frank, Sierra Marcoux as Chandler, and Allisyn Ashley Arm (pictured) playing Leslie. Dante Pastula, now 22, went on to star in The Polar Express and Allisyn, now 24, went on to star in children's TV show Sonny with a Chance and other Disney Channel shows.
