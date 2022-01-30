﻿
6 Photos | Film

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?

Find out who is married, and to whom…

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
You're reading

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?

1/6
Next

Exclusive: Anthea Turner reveals exciting new role as she shares secret to feeling young
Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

We see the Dancing on Ice judges on our screens every week, judging the celebrities' every move.

But you might not be quite as clued-up about their private lives: whether they're married and to whom, and if they have children (and how many!) 

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2022 judges' homes revealed: Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and more

We've done the detective work and discovered everything you might need to know about the Dancing on Ice judges' families.

Read on to find out more about Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse's home lives…

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Christopher Dean

Despite early rumours about their relationship, Christopher and his former professional partner, Jayne Torvill, have never been romantically linked.

The 63-year-old is instead in a relationship with Karen Barber, a former head coach on Dancing on Ice

The pair confirmed that they were dating back in 2011, when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in London.

MORE: Who is Dancing on Ice's Liberty Poole dating?

MORE: Everything there is to know about Dancing on Ice star Stef Reid

Karen and her ex, skating coach Stephen Pickavance, share two teenage daughters, Emma and Laura.

Christopher also has two children, who he shares with his second wife, American skater, Jill Trenary.

The former couple separated in 2010 after 16 years of marriage and have two sons: Jack Robert, 21, and Sam Colin, 19.

Christopher was previously married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay between 1991 and 1993.

Loading the player...
3/6

WATCH: Ashley Banjo shares cute video of daughter Rose

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Ashley Banjo

Choreographer Ashley has been with his wife Francesca Abbott, a dancer and talent manager, for a long time, having met when they were teenagers.

They dated for ten years before tying the knot back in 2015.

They now share two children: two-year-old daughter Rose and one-year-old son Micah, who was born last March, soon after the start of the first lockdown.

MORE: Who is Dancing on Ice star Ashley Banjo's famous brother Jordan?

The couple also struggled to have children, with Ashley writing on Instagram after becoming a dad: "I don't know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are. 

"It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know."

The 33-year-old clearly only has eyes for his wife, having paid gushing tribute to her more than once. "She's not only my wife but my best friend," he wrote on social media a few months before the couple welcomed little Rose.

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Jayne Torvill

Jayne and American sound engineer Phil Christensen tied the knot on 21 September 1990, meaning they celebrated their pearl wedding anniversary last year.

The long-time couple share two children, Kieran, 19, and Jessica, 15, who are both adopted.

Jayne shared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories back in 2013 that she had previously experienced an ectopic pregnancy before struggling with IVF.

Jayne revealed: "I got pregnant quite quickly and I thought, 'Oh this is fine'. And when I went to have a scan they said I had an ectopic pregnancy, and I didn't know what that meant.

"They said, 'The embryo's growing in one of the tubes'. And I said, 'Oh, ok, so how do you get it out then?'. And they said, 'We don't. We can't'.

"That's when it hit me. So I went through the surgery and then it was obvious it was going to be more difficult. So we tried IVF for about a year. That, as a lot of women know, is traumatic in itself."

Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
6/6

Oti Mabuse

Oti is married to 39-year-old professional dancer Marius Iepure. The couple met in Germany during a dance trial.

They competed together and took part in a number of competitions, winning gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and finishing second place at the World Latin Championships.

MORE: Oti Mabuse wows in head-turning outfit for Dancing on Ice

The pair got engaged on Marius' birthday in 2014 and were married the same year. While the couple don't have children, they have spoken about how they would one day like to start a family. 

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine last year, Oti said: "One day we'll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'

"At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back