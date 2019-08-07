Dakota Johnson speaks out about her tooth gap closing – and the truth is surprising Gap gate continues…

It's part of her look and the one thing that makes her instantly recognisable, but Dakota Johnson's tooth gap is now the source of controversy on social media. Really. The stunning Fifty Shades actress is known for her long, sleek brunette locks, eye-skimming fringe and that sexy Madonna-esque gap between her two front upper teeth. Admittedly, the world is divided on the allure of an adult tooth gap but love them or hate them, they're certainly distinctive.

So no surprise then that some of Dakota's fans were up in arms when her gap disappeared recently, with many assuming the star had undergone orthodontic work. Now Dakota has hit back at the online comments, and we were not expecting her reply at all.

Dakota's now-missing tooth gap

Fans first noticed her tooth gap had gone AWOL at the premiere of her new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon on 1 August in Los Angeles. Dakota arrived in the coolest oriental-print little black dress with matching heels, a chic up-do and - SHOCK HORROR - a missing gap. Fans posted on Twitter: "This is the saddest I've ever been. RIP Dakota Johnson's tooth gap." Another said: "RIP Dakota Johnson's gap tooth, gone but not forgotten."

Dakota's new teeth, minus gap

Dakota being the down-to-earth star that she is, just addressed all the 'gap talk' on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, explaining: "Well, first of all, the fact that this is a newsworthy event in our world right now is Chaka Khan to me. I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13 and it was glued to the back of my teeth. I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist, she decided it was a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded and it helped me, and my gap closed by itself and I'm really sad about it too."

She continued, giggling, "Anyway, hold on, this is really important. I'm really sad about my gap tooth too, so I'd really appreciate some privacy." Dakota revealed that she now has to deal with a whole new world of problems, such as 'getting food stuck in my tooth.' She explained: "Before it would just slide right through."

But there's good news. Dakota insists the gap is going to come back with other retainers. "The world of dentistry is so advanced," she told Jimmy, saying her neck problems wouldn't return. "We're going to do it in a really holistic kind of way."

So there you have it. Dakota's tooth gap has gone and may return, so fret not. And that is the most I have ever written about a tooth gap.

